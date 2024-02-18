Beltara MLA Files Complaint against Rahul Gandhi for Hurling Casteist Remarks at PM

Bilaspur (Chattisgarh): An MLA from Beltara has filed a complaint and demanded an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging the latter of defamation and hurling casteist remarks at the Prime Minister in a public meeting on February 8.

The complaint has been filed at the Sarkanda Police Station against the comment by Gandhi alleging that the PM does not belong to the OBC community. He later clarified that Modi belongs to the Modi-Ghanchi caste.

“He [Mr Modi] is not an OBC and he will never work for OBC, backwards and poor. This is the truth. And I have made up my mind that caste census is the next biggest step towards social justice and I will do it. I am not going to let go,” Gandhi had said.

The MLA alleged that unrestrained, misleading and completely false statements were made by Gandhi about the world's largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of practicing the politics of violence and hatred.

In the complaint, it was said that apart from giving unrestrained statements against the PMr with a specific motive, Gandhi also talked about creating disharmony in the society and disintegrating the social fabric. “The Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are spreading hatred, while love is in the DNA of this country. In this country, people belonging to different faiths and having different thoughts live together peacefully with love,” Gandhi had said.

The MLA said that the alleged crime is punishable under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (Whoever destroys, damages or defiles any place of worship), 500 (deals with punishment for defamation) and 501 (Whoever prints or engraves any matter,) of the Indian Penal Code.