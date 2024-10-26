ETV Bharat / state

Belekeri Illegal Iron Ore Export Case: Special Court Sentences Congress MLA Satish Sail To 7 Years Imprisonment

Bengaluru: A Special Court of People's Representatives on Saturday awarded 7 years rigorous imprisonment to Congress MLA from Karwar Satish Krishna Sail and six others for theft and export of seized iron ore case in 2009-10.

In total six cases, the court convicted MLA Satish Sail and the then port conservator Mahesh Biliye on October 24 and and announced the sentence on Saturday.

The convicts were sentenced to 7 years imprisonment in the fraud case, 5 years in the conspiracy case and 3 years in the ore theft case.

Along with Satish Sail, port conservator Mahesh Biliye, top officials of the Lakshmi Venkateswara Minerals, Kharadapudi Mahesh, Mallikarjuna Shipping Company have also been sentenced to jail.