Belekeri Illegal Iron Ore Export Case: Special Court Sentences Congress MLA Satish Sail To 7 Years Imprisonment

Bengaluru: A Special Court of People's Representatives on Saturday awarded 7 years rigorous imprisonment to Congress MLA from Karwar Satish Krishna Sail and six others for theft and export of seized iron ore case in 2009-10.
In total six cases, the court convicted MLA Satish Sail and the then port conservator Mahesh Biliye on October 24 and and announced the sentence on Saturday.
The convicts were sentenced to 7 years imprisonment in the fraud case, 5 years in the conspiracy case and 3 years in the ore theft case.
Along with Satish Sail, port conservator Mahesh Biliye, top officials of the Lakshmi Venkateswara Minerals, Kharadapudi Mahesh, Mallikarjuna Shipping Company have also been sentenced to jail.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40 crore (Rs 6 crore, Rs 9 crore, Rs 9 crore, Rs 9.52 crore, Rs 9.25 crore and Rs 90 lakh) in relation to the six cases against all the accused. Besides, the court ordered the Karnataka government to forfeit the penalty money.
The order by the court covers six cases related to the illegal export of iron ore from Belekeri. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case on September 13, 2012, against Mahesh J Biliye, then port conservator of Belekeri Port, and others on orders of the Supreme Court to investigate the alleged theft of iron ore seized by forest officials at the port.
The CBI said 1,29,553.54 MT of ore was stolen out of 5,00,000 MT seized by forest officials.