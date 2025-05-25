Karnataka: Self-Styled Monk Arrested For 'Rape Charges' Of Minor Girl

Chikkodi: Hathayogi Lokeshwara (30), a self-proclaimed monk from Mekali village of Karnataka, was arrested on Thursday following allegations of abducting a female student, taking her to other district, and sexually assaulting her before raping her after promising to drop her home.

Speaking to reporters, Belagavi district Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhimashankar Guled said a rape case was registered on May 21 at the Mudalagi police station against accused Lokeshwara, a self-proclaimed monk of Ram Mandir Muth in Mekali village under Raibag taluk. 'As soon as the complaint was filed, the police immediately took Lokeshwara Swamiji into custody,” said the police official.

The SP said that the arrested person is now remanded to judicial custody. The accused is booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act).

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested monk is originally from Kalaburagi district and has been residing there for many years after building a monastery in Mekali village. Residents from the surrounding area are devotees of the monastery, and some of them used to bring sick patients for treatment. “This crime was committed by misusing the faith and trust of the devotees,” said the police official.

The victim's parents filed a complaint alleging that the self-proclaimed swami took their daughter in his car, promising to drop her home. “Instead, he drove her to lodges in Bagalkote and Raichur districts and sexually assaulted her there,” the parents said in the complaint. They alleged that he left the victim girl in the Bagalkote district instead of taking her home.

The accused’s car has also been seized. “This self-styled swami has devotees in many parts of the district, and many devotees used to leave their sick children at the muth,” said the police.