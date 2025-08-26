Belagavi Family Influenced By Ashram’s Belief Attempts Ritual 'Body Sacrifice,' Stopped By Authorities

By Mohammad Rafiq Mulla
Chikkodi (Belagavi): In a shocking incident, a family in Anantapur village of Athani taluk, Belagavi district, prepared to renounce their lives after being influenced by the teachings of an ashram. Alert officials rushed to the spot, counselled them, and managed to stop the planned ritual.
The family of Tukaram Irakar, who was once an autorickshaw driver in Mumbai, had been deeply influenced by the preachings of a Haryana-based ashram. Believing that a spiritual leader, referred to as “Baba,” would arrive in the form of a divine incarnation and take them all to Kailash, the entire family was preparing for “deha-tyaga” (body sacrifice).
Ritual Planned for September
According to officials, the family had planned a three-day fasting and prayer ritual from September 6 to 8. On the final day, September 8, they believed Baba would descend and lead them to salvation. Reports suggest that besides the Irakar family of four, around 17 more devotees from Pune and Uttar Pradesh were also preparing for the ritual.
Inside their home, officials found a special cot arranged for the ritual, lamps lit with ghee, and photographs of the spiritual leader placed alongside a chair used for worship. The family had been conducting prayers thrice daily in preparation for the event.
How the Family Got Involved
Six years ago, while in Mumbai, Tukaram was handed a book by a young woman. The contents deeply influenced him and gradually drew his entire family into the fold of the Haryana ashram. Over time, they took online initiation from Baba and frequently visited the ashram. Eventually, their devotion escalated to the point of deciding on life renunciation.
Authorities Step In
On receiving information, Chikkodi Sub-Divisional Officer Subhash Sampaganvi, Athani Tahsildar Sidaraya Bosgi, DYSP Prashant Munnolli, CPI Santosh Hallur, and Amarashwar Maharaj of Kavalagudda Ashram visited the family’s house. After hours of persuasion, the officials convinced Tukaram, his wife Savitri, son Ramesh, and daughter-in-law Vaishnavi to drop the plan.
“This is blind faith. Your decision is not right. You must live happily, not take such a step,” officials told the family. Following the intervention, the family announced that they had cancelled the September 8 program.
To ensure safety, local police have deployed an officer near the family’s house to keep watch.
Family Responds
Speaking to reporters, Tukaram said, “We have cancelled our earlier plan. All the officers visited our home and explained that our decision was wrong. We will not harm ourselves in any way. We have also sent back devotees from outside the state. Please do not harass us mentally by repeatedly visiting our home.”
Mental Health Angle
Sub-Divisional Officer Sampaganvi, speaking to ETV Bharat, said, “The family was completely engrossed in the teachings after reading a book and participating in online satsangs. We visited them with local seers and doctors. Psychiatrists have said this is a case of mental disturbance. After counselling, the family has promised not to proceed with any such ritual.”
