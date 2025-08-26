ETV Bharat / state

Belagavi Family Influenced By Ashram’s Belief Attempts Ritual 'Body Sacrifice,' Stopped By Authorities

By Mohammad Rafiq Mulla

Chikkodi (Belagavi): In a shocking incident, a family in Anantapur village of Athani taluk, Belagavi district, prepared to renounce their lives after being influenced by the teachings of an ashram. Alert officials rushed to the spot, counselled them, and managed to stop the planned ritual.

The family of Tukaram Irakar, who was once an autorickshaw driver in Mumbai, had been deeply influenced by the preachings of a Haryana-based ashram. Believing that a spiritual leader, referred to as “Baba,” would arrive in the form of a divine incarnation and take them all to Kailash, the entire family was preparing for “deha-tyaga” (body sacrifice).

Ritual Planned for September

According to officials, the family had planned a three-day fasting and prayer ritual from September 6 to 8. On the final day, September 8, they believed Baba would descend and lead them to salvation. Reports suggest that besides the Irakar family of four, around 17 more devotees from Pune and Uttar Pradesh were also preparing for the ritual.

Inside their home, officials found a special cot arranged for the ritual, lamps lit with ghee, and photographs of the spiritual leader placed alongside a chair used for worship. The family had been conducting prayers thrice daily in preparation for the event.

How the Family Got Involved

Six years ago, while in Mumbai, Tukaram was handed a book by a young woman. The contents deeply influenced him and gradually drew his entire family into the fold of the Haryana ashram. Over time, they took online initiation from Baba and frequently visited the ashram. Eventually, their devotion escalated to the point of deciding on life renunciation.

Authorities Step In