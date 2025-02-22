Belagavi Assault Case: POCSO Filed Against Bus Conductor; Pro-Kannada Groups Protest

Belagavi: Police have arrested four people, including a minor, in connection with the alleged assault on a KSRTC bus conductor on Friday. However, a POCSO case has now been filed against the assaulted conductor, sparking protests from pro-Kannada organisations. The incident took place near Sanna Balekundri village on a bus plying between Belagavi and Sulebhavi.

Bus conductor Mahadevappa Mallappa Hukkeri was allegedly attacked by a group of more than 20 people near Sanna Balekundri village on Friday for not speaking Marathi. The conductor later filed a complaint at Marihal police station. Acting on the complaint, police arrested four accused, including a minor, last night. The arrested individuals include Maruti Turumuri, Rahul Raju Naidu, and Balu Gojagekar, all residents of Sanna Balekundri village. The accused, who are adults, have been sent to Hindalaga jail by Marihal police.

Meanwhile, the case has taken another turn, with a POCSO case being registered against the conductor at Marihal police station following a complaint by a minor girl who was present during the scuffle. An FIR has been registered in this regard.

Pro-Kannada Activists Protest

The filing of a POCSO case against the conductor has sparked outrage among Kannada activists. Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) staged a protest outside Marihal police station, demanding the dismissal of the case. Protesters attempted to lay siege to the station, alleging that the POCSO case was filed to divert attention from the assault case.

“A POCSO case has been registered against the conductor to cover up the attack. It is unacceptable that the police, who should have supported the conductor, have acted in this manner. There is condemnation from across the state,” the protesters stated.

The Actual Case

The scuffle reportedly began over the issue of ticketing on a bus travelling between Belagavi and Sulebhavi. A minor boy and girl had boarded the bus from Belagavi City Bus Stand to Balekundri. The girl asked for two tickets, including one for the boy. As free tickets were available for women, conductor Mahadev issued both tickets free of charge. However, when he later asked who the second ticket was for, the girl pointed to the boy next to her.

In response, conductor Mahadev allegedly stated, "If I issue free tickets to boys, I will be suspended. Free tickets are only for girls.” He then told the girl that she should mention the ticket recipient when making a request. At this, the girl allegedly said, “Speak in Marathi, and learn Marathi.”

As the bus reached Balekundri KH, it was alleged that around 20 individuals associated with the girl attacked conductor Mahadev. The injured conductor later filed a complaint at Marihal police station. Subsequently, the minor girl lodged a POCSO case against the conductor at the same station.

Minister’s Response

Minister Satish Jarkiholi said, “An investigation is already underway. The police are looking into the matter. Let's wait and see what happens,” he said in Dharwad.

Police Commissioner on the Incident

“There was a fight between a passenger and a conductor in Balekundri village. The bus conductor was attacked over this issue. A case has been registered at Marihal Police Station. We have arrested four accused in this regard and have formed three teams to track down the remaining suspects. Preliminary information suggests that the altercation stemmed from a language dispute. The bus conductor is currently undergoing treatment in hospital,” said Belagavi City Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang.

Regarding the POCSO case against the conductor, the Police Commissioner stated, “A counter-case has also been registered in connection with the incident. A case has been filed at Marihal Police Station against the bus conductor for alleged indecent behaviour under Section 12 of the POCSO Act. We are investigating the claims to determine the truth. Statements from other passengers who were on the bus at the time will be taken, and any false allegations will also be examined. A thorough investigation will bring out the facts,” he clarified.

“I have spoken to the SPs of the Maharashtra border regarding the attack on the Karnataka bus in Maharashtra,” added Iada Martin Marbaniang.