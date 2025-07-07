ETV Bharat / state

Beheaded Body Of 32-Year-Old Man Found Near Temple In Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh

Police said they cannot rule out ‘narbali’ (human sacrifice) as worship material like lemons and coconuts were also recovered from the spot.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST

Tikamgarh: In a shocking incident, the decapitated body of a 32-year-old man was found near a temple in Vijaypur village here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The severed body parts, the head and torso, were found separately along with worship material, with police not ruling out the possibility of “human sacrifice.”

The incident came to the fore on Sunday morning when some villagers found body parts and informed the police. The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Akhilesh Kushwaha, a resident of the same village.

Police said Akhilesh’s father, Bholanath Kushwaha, had died a day earlier due to illness. He is survived by his mother and two younger brothers, who are left to grapple with the loss.

“An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is still going on in this case. The police station in charge is present at the spot. Whatever update will happen, you people will be informed,” said Tikamgarh SP Manohar Mandloi.

Meanwhile, Sub-inspector Rashmi Jain, in charge of Chandera police station, told PTI that the deceased had left his home earlier in the day for some work but never returned. “Lemons and coconuts were also recovered from the spot. We cannot rule out ‘narbali’ (human sacrifice),” she said.

“Efforts are underway to track down those behind the murder and ascertain the motive behind the crime,” she said.

