Beheaded Body Of 32-Year-Old Man Found Near Temple In Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh: In a shocking incident, the decapitated body of a 32-year-old man was found near a temple in Vijaypur village here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The severed body parts, the head and torso, were found separately along with worship material, with police not ruling out the possibility of “human sacrifice.”

The incident came to the fore on Sunday morning when some villagers found body parts and informed the police. The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Akhilesh Kushwaha, a resident of the same village.

Police said Akhilesh’s father, Bholanath Kushwaha, had died a day earlier due to illness. He is survived by his mother and two younger brothers, who are left to grapple with the loss.