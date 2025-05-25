Bees Attack Uttar Pradesh Govt Officials; Development Officer Faints, ADM Hospitalised

Lalitpur: Lalitpur district’s top officials, including Chief Development Officer Kamlakant Pandey and Additional District Magistrate Rajesh Srivastava, were injured in a bee attack while at work on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Devgarh. A team of 25 district officials were inspecting the religious site of Devgarh when the attack happened.

The incident occurred near the Dashavatar Temple around 1 PM on Sunday, causing chaos as the team, which was on a two-day tour, was suddenly attacked. As the officials fled in different directions, bees stung all of them. Local villagers rescued the officers using ingenious methods after the bees continued to sting them as they fled. As the bees continued to attack the officials, villagers brought blankets and covered them.

As the villagers helped, the officials were rushed to the district hospital, which was 35 km away from Devgarh. While the CDO fainted in the attack and has regained consciousness, the ADM Srivastava was referred to Jhansi Medical College after his condition worsened in the district hospital. All other officials are undergoing treatment.