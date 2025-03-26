Jaipur: Panic gripped the world-famous Amer Palace in Rajasthan's Jaipur when at least 10-12 tourists were left injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees on Wednesday. The incident occurred near the Tripolia Gate of the palace, sources said.

Soon after the incident, the employees of Amer Palace rushed the injured tourists to the nearby hospital for necessary treatment. Taking cognisance of the matter, the palace administration shot a letter to the Amer Development Authority (ADA) asking them to remove the beehives from the palace grounds as soon as possible.

Beehives At Amer Palace In Jaipur, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Reportedly, beehives have been seen at various places in the Amer Palace. With Chaitra Navratri beginning in a few days, the administration has swung into action to avoid possible mishaps due to presence of bees, as the festival is expected to draw huge crowds including pilgrims visiting the nearby Sheela Mata temple.

Amer Palace Superintendent Rakesh Chholak said, "A beehive had fallen near the Tripolia Gate of the palace, after which some tourists were stung by the bees. Beehives tend to form naturally on the historical buildings. While the Amer Heritage Development Authority has earlier removed the beehives from palace several times, they have reappeared again. Just six months back, 14-15 beehives were removed."

Bees Attack Tourists At Amer Palace In Jaipur, Several Injured (ETV Bharat)

"After today's incident, we have written to the Amer Development Authority urging them to remove the remaining beehives soon to prevent any mishap in the future," he stated.