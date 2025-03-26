ETV Bharat / state

Bees Attack Tourists At Amer Palace In Jaipur, Several Injured

After today's incident, Palace administration wrote to Amer Development Authority urging them to remove the beehives soon to prevent any possible mishap in the future.

Bees Attack Tourists At Amer Palace In Jaipur, Several Injured
Beehives At Amer Palace In Jaipur, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 7:34 PM IST

Jaipur: Panic gripped the world-famous Amer Palace in Rajasthan's Jaipur when at least 10-12 tourists were left injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees on Wednesday. The incident occurred near the Tripolia Gate of the palace, sources said.

Soon after the incident, the employees of Amer Palace rushed the injured tourists to the nearby hospital for necessary treatment. Taking cognisance of the matter, the palace administration shot a letter to the Amer Development Authority (ADA) asking them to remove the beehives from the palace grounds as soon as possible.

Bees Attack Tourists At Amer Palace In Jaipur, Several Injured
Beehives At Amer Palace In Jaipur, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Reportedly, beehives have been seen at various places in the Amer Palace. With Chaitra Navratri beginning in a few days, the administration has swung into action to avoid possible mishaps due to presence of bees, as the festival is expected to draw huge crowds including pilgrims visiting the nearby Sheela Mata temple.

Amer Palace Superintendent Rakesh Chholak said, "A beehive had fallen near the Tripolia Gate of the palace, after which some tourists were stung by the bees. Beehives tend to form naturally on the historical buildings. While the Amer Heritage Development Authority has earlier removed the beehives from palace several times, they have reappeared again. Just six months back, 14-15 beehives were removed."

Bees Attack Tourists At Amer Palace In Jaipur, Several Injured
Bees Attack Tourists At Amer Palace In Jaipur, Several Injured (ETV Bharat)

"After today's incident, we have written to the Amer Development Authority urging them to remove the remaining beehives soon to prevent any mishap in the future," he stated.

Jaipur: Panic gripped the world-famous Amer Palace in Rajasthan's Jaipur when at least 10-12 tourists were left injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees on Wednesday. The incident occurred near the Tripolia Gate of the palace, sources said.

Soon after the incident, the employees of Amer Palace rushed the injured tourists to the nearby hospital for necessary treatment. Taking cognisance of the matter, the palace administration shot a letter to the Amer Development Authority (ADA) asking them to remove the beehives from the palace grounds as soon as possible.

Bees Attack Tourists At Amer Palace In Jaipur, Several Injured
Beehives At Amer Palace In Jaipur, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Reportedly, beehives have been seen at various places in the Amer Palace. With Chaitra Navratri beginning in a few days, the administration has swung into action to avoid possible mishaps due to presence of bees, as the festival is expected to draw huge crowds including pilgrims visiting the nearby Sheela Mata temple.

Amer Palace Superintendent Rakesh Chholak said, "A beehive had fallen near the Tripolia Gate of the palace, after which some tourists were stung by the bees. Beehives tend to form naturally on the historical buildings. While the Amer Heritage Development Authority has earlier removed the beehives from palace several times, they have reappeared again. Just six months back, 14-15 beehives were removed."

Bees Attack Tourists At Amer Palace In Jaipur, Several Injured
Bees Attack Tourists At Amer Palace In Jaipur, Several Injured (ETV Bharat)

"After today's incident, we have written to the Amer Development Authority urging them to remove the remaining beehives soon to prevent any mishap in the future," he stated.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMER PALACE IN JAIPURTWELVE TOURISTS INJUREDBEE ATTACK IN RAJASTHANTOURISTS INJURED IN BEE ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.