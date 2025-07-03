Beef Seized From Dhaba In Punjab's Phagwara

Kapurthala: A large quantity of beef was seized from a dhaba at Phagwara.

The beef was stored in a refrigerator and was supplied to different dhabas nearby. Workers of a Hindu outfit informed police of beef being stored at a dhaba following which the eatery was raided and the meat seized.

Police said a large quantity of beef, envelopes, weighing scales and other items were recovered from the dhaba. The members of the Hindu outfit staged a protest and warned the administration that if those behind the trade were not arrested soon, they will shut down Phagwara town.

A leader of the outfit said truckloads of beef were supplied to the dhaba from where it was supplied to dhabas nearby and even other states.

"Those involved in the trade must be given death sentence," he said.

Police said a team of doctors will test the meat seized from the dhaba to ascertain if it is indeed beef. "For now, we have registered a case and started further investigation. Only after report is received, it will be known what kind of meat it is. Appropriate action will be taken against whoever is involved in the trade," said a police officer. He said further probe into the matter is on.