Beed Sarpanch Murder: Amid Munde Resignation Demand, Fadnavis Meets Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Amid outrage over the brutality unleashed in the murder of Maharashtra village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh by assailants, who had tortured and killed in December, and recorded 15 videos, clicked eight photos and even made two video calls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday night.

After the murder took place on December 9 last year, Pawar had maintained that Munde would not be asked to resign unless there was evidence linking him to accused Walmik Karad’s actions in the ongoing investigation into Deshmukh’s murder.

Earlier, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde offered to resign if directed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar. Fadnavis also stated that Pawar would take any official decision regarding Munde’s resignation.

The murder of Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, has evoked an outcry and a political slugfest in Maharashtra. NCP minister Munde's alleged close link to Karad came into question.

According to sources, Fadnavis reached Pawar's Devgiri bungalow at 8:50 pm. NCP state president Sunil Tatkare and minister Dhananjay Munde were already present. A meeting was held among them. After the meeting, Fadnavis left the bungalow at 10:20 pm. There is no concrete information about what was discussed at the meeting but given the gravity of the Sarpanch murder case, it is believed that the vexed issue was taken up. Munde's problems have mounted after the CID declared Karad as the main accused.

Why was Deshmukh killed?

Deshmukh was abducted and killed for attempting to foil an extortion bid on an energy company. His body riddled with injuries and bearing signs of extreme torture was found dumped on the roadside.

Karad, a close aide of Munde, and another six men had been arrested, while one person had been declared wanted accused. The videos of the torture and killing of the sarpanch were shot on a smartphone of one of the accused, Mahesh Kedar. The duration of videos ranged between 2 seconds and 2.04 minutes, the chargesheet said.