Beed Sarpanch Murder: Social Activist Anjali Damania Alleges Threat Calls, Seeks Time To Meet CM

Anjali Damania said she is undergoing mental harassment as she is getting threat calls and being targeted on social media.

Beed Sarpanch Murder: Social Activist Anjali Damania Alleges Threat Calls, Seeks Time To Meet CM
File photo of deceased sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: Social activist Anjali Damania, who has been demanding action in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case in Beed, has alleged that she has been receiving threats from the workers of ministers Dhananjay Munde, Pankaja Munde and Walmik Karad.

In a press conference, Damania said she is being mentally tortured and sought time from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla.

"Vanjari community is being used by Dhananjay Munde and Pankaja Munde to mentally harass me. I have never been against any community but I am being criticised on social media by their workers. Also I am repeatedly getting calls from Beed and till now I have received 700 to 800 calls," Damania said.

The sarpanch murder case has turned into a caste conflict as Deshmukh was a Maratha and most accused are Vanjari, a community in Beed.

Damania further demanded that the state government release the list of Bindu Namavali in Beed. "The CID and SIT investigations by the state government are just gathering dust. How will the police, who salute Walmik Karad investigate impartially? The case needs to be probed by agencies outside the state. A protest will be held seeking thorough probe into the murder case," the social activist said.

Deshmukh, Massajog village sarpanch was kidnapped and murdered on December 9, apparently following his objections to an extortion attempt on a windmill firm. Seven persons were arrested in connection with the murder case while Walmik Karad, a close aide of minister Dhananjay Munde was held on extortion case. An SIT of the CID is presently probe into the case.

TAGGED:

