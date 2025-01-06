ETV Bharat / state

Beed Sarpanch Murder: Leaders Meet Maharashtra Guv For Removal Of Dhananjay Munde From Cabinet

Mumbai: A delegation of leaders on Monday met Maharashtra governor C P Radhakrishnan and demanded the removal of Minister Dhananjay Munde from the state cabinet to ensure a fair probe into the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Leaders, including Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar and BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, submitted a memorandum to the governor at Raj Bhavan, urging him to take decisive action to uphold the rule of law and public confidence in the justice system.

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, apparently because he tried to thwart an attempt to extort money from an energy firm operating a windmill project. Police have so far arrested seven persons in connection with the murder case.

Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case. The leaders have demanded Munde's resignation, a murder case against Karad, strict action against negligent police officials, and measures to curb extortion and hooliganism in Beed.

Addressing a press conference, Wadettiwar said the delegation has demanded that Munde resign from the post till a chargesheet is filed in the murder case. He said the delegation sought a fair inquiry in the case without any pressure.

The Congress leader claimed that Karad was the mastermind of the crime and that a murder case should be registered against him. He said officers in the CID's special investigation team (SIT) connected to Karad should be removed.

The memorandum stated that extortion activities had escalated during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and culminated in Deshmukh's murder.