6 Killed As Truck Ran Over Them In Maharashtra’s Beed

A truck ran over seven people who were removing a crashed vehicle from the road in Beed district of Maharashtra on Monday.

Repersentational Image
Repersentational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 11:02 AM IST

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Six people were killed and one other person was critically wounded after a truck ran over them while they were removing a crashed vehicle from the road in Beed district of Maharashtra on Monday night, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 pm, a car driven by Deepak Atkare of Gevrai climbed over the divider on a stretch of National Highway-52 near Gadhi village, about 100 km from here. While some people were busy removing the car, a truck mowed them down at around 11.30 pm, they said. Six of them died on the spot while one was injured, they added. One seriously injured person is undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Balu Atkare, Bhagwat Paralkar, Sachin Nannavre, Manoj Karande, Krushna Jadhav, and Deepak Surayya -- all residents of Georai in Beed, they said. Gevrai police reached the spot as soon as they received information about this incident.

The bodies of the deceased were brought to the city's sub-district hospital in an ambulance. A large crowd of political and social activists and citizens of the city gathered at the scene of the accident. Efforts are underway to trace the driver of the truck, police added.

