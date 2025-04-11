ETV Bharat / state

Beed Farmer's Final Gift: Seven Lives Saved After Brain Dead Patient's Family Donates His Organs

A farmer from Beed lost his life in a road accident, but even in death, he gave life to seven needy patients through organ donation.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 11, 2025 at 8:22 AM IST

Beed: A farmer from Wangi village here set out of the house to buy bicycle for his only son, only to never return back home. After he met with a tragic accident and was declared brain dead, his family members, in an act of humanity, decided to save several lives by donating his organs. Their gesture has given a new lease of life to not one or two, but seven persons across different cities and states.

Victim Gokuldas Kotule, a resident of Wangi village under Beed district of Maharashtra, was on his way to Beed to buy a bicycle for his son. However, while returning to the village, he met with a serious accident just four kilometers from home. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sambhajinagar, where doctors declared him brain dead.

Still coming to terms with the devastating loss, his family members Wednesday night made a brave decision to donate his organs, after doctors explained about the process of organ donation in cases of brain dead patients.

After the family's consent, Gokuldas' heart was sent to Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, liver to Gleneagles Hospital, lungs to Kedia Hospital in Ahmedabad, while kidneys and eyes were donated to local hospitals including MGM and Galaxy.

The police officials swung into action to make sure that the organs reached the recipients in time. For that, a green corridor was set up overnight across city roads, and more than 120 police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police, six inspectors, 15 police sub-inspectors, ensured swift transport of the organs to different hospitals. Traffic was stopped on the airport road and the private hospital road for some time and a path was prepared for the ambulance to pass.

Even in death, Gokuldas saved the lives of seven persons in one night. Praising the family's decision, the hospital authorities said, "Despite their grief, they thought about saving the lives of others. This shows their humanity and compassion."

