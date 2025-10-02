Bee Swarm Disrupts Navratri Immersion Procession In Chittorgarh, 90 Villagers Stung
A Navratri immersion ritual in Balarda village turned chaotic when bees attacked a procession of 150 people. Ninety were injured, including the elderly and children.
Chittorgarh: A Navratri immersion procession in Balarda village, Kapasan subdivision, turned into chaos on Thursday when a swarm of bees attacked the participants. Around 90 people, including women and children, were stung.
The procession, held after the Navratri festival, was on its way to a pond for the ritual immersion of the sacred thread. As the crowd of nearly 150 villagers moved along the route, bees from a hive on a roadside tree swooped down, stinging people indiscriminately.
Eyewitness Shobhalal Jat said panic broke out instantly. “Everyone started running. Some hid inside houses, others just dropped everything and fled. It was frightening,” he recalled.
Doctors said most victims had minor stings. About 60 people were given first aid at Balarda’s health centre. Thirty were shifted to the community health centre in Kapasan for further treatment. One elderly villager, 72-year-old Baluram Jat, collapsed after multiple stings and was later referred to Chittorgarh.
“The situation is under control. Most patients are recovering well, but one senior citizen had to be sent to Chittorgarh for advanced care,” confirmed Dr Mahendra Sharma, Block CMHO, Kapasan.
Police and administrative officials visited the spot and the hospitals soon after the incident. The sudden attack, lasting about 15 minutes, left the village shaken.
