Bee Attack At Thiruvananthapuram Collectorate Leaves Many Injured Amid Hoax Bomb Scare

Thiruvananthapuram: Several government officials were injured in a massive bee attack during the evacuation following a fake bomb threat in the Thiruvananthapuram district collectorate on Tuesday.

The collectorate was evacuated after the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) received a bomb threat via e-mail. Bomb squad teams, including dog squads, were deployed to conduct a thorough search. However, during the search, a beehive at the rear of the building was disturbed, triggering a swarm attack that injured several people.

The attack was so massive that the bomb squad had to halt the inspection. The collectorate premises are home to numerous beehives.

The bee attack injured several individuals, including government officials, police personnel, media representatives, and visitors. The police confirmed that everyone inside the building was safely evacuated using KSRTC buses.

" First we had a bomb scare. We got an email which mentioned that some RDX, etc. had been planted in the pipes over here. We asked the police to inspect. They carried out an inspection and found nothing. Meanwhile, as we were evacuating people, we had an attack by bees. Several of our staff were stung. We have taken them to the hospital for necessary medical attention," Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari told reporters.

Those injured in the bee attack received first aid on-site and were safely evacuated. The bomb threat was later found to be fake.

Pathanamthitta Collectorate gets bomb threat

A bomb threat was also received at the District Collector's office here on Tuesday leading to the evacuation of the building and deployment of the bomb squad to search the premises, police said.

After a thorough inspection it was found that it was a "fake threat", a senior police officer of the district said.

The threat was received on the official email of the Collector following which the police were asked to carry out the inspection, the officer said. The bomb threat was sent to the District Collector's official email at 6:48 AM from an address identified as Asif Ghafoor. The message warned of an RDX blast and instructed employees to evacuate immediately.

The email was discovered when officials arrived around 10 AM, prompting the authorities to notify the Special Branch. The bomb squad and dog squad arrived at the scene to inspect the Collector's chamber and all the offices. All officials were evacuated, and a thorough search was conducted across all four floors.

The officer said that police were investigating the source of the email containing the fake threat.