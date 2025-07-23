ETV Bharat / state

Bears Attack Security Jawans On Naxal Operation In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari; One Critical

Dhamtari: Four bears attacked a group of security personnel when they were busy in a search operation in the Naxal-affected Khallari police station area here in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening. One of the jawans was seriously injured in the incident.

Officials said the DRG (District Reserve Guard) and STF (Special Task Force) teams were conducting a search for Naxalites in the dense jungles of Munhkot and Farasgaon when they encountered the bears. “As the jawans were out in the wilderness, the animals suddenly appeared and attacked them, triggering chaos and seriously injuring one of them,” they said.

The injured jawan has been identified as Tikaram Dhruv (37), of Gariaband DRG. He was immediately rescued by fellow soldiers who managed to carry him to safety.