Bears Attack Security Jawans On Naxal Operation In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari; One Critical

The attack puts a spotlight on the growing danger faced by soldiers during operations, in addition to the threat from Naxalites and IEDs.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 23, 2025 at 8:13 PM IST

Dhamtari: Four bears attacked a group of security personnel when they were busy in a search operation in the Naxal-affected Khallari police station area here in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening. One of the jawans was seriously injured in the incident.

Officials said the DRG (District Reserve Guard) and STF (Special Task Force) teams were conducting a search for Naxalites in the dense jungles of Munhkot and Farasgaon when they encountered the bears. “As the jawans were out in the wilderness, the animals suddenly appeared and attacked them, triggering chaos and seriously injuring one of them,” they said.

The injured jawan has been identified as Tikaram Dhruv (37), of Gariaband DRG. He was immediately rescued by fellow soldiers who managed to carry him to safety.

“The bones in his hands were broken, and both his right and left legs were injured. He was given first aid at the Civil Hospital and then referred to Gariaband District Hospital for further treatment,” Dr. D N Som of Civil Hospital Nagari said.

The attack puts a spotlight on the growing danger faced by soldiers during operations, in addition to the threat from Naxalites and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The injured jawan is currently receiving medical treatment at the Gariaband District Hospital.

