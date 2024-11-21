Bear Cub's Head Got Trapped In Canister In Chamoli, Rescued By Forest Dept Team

Chamoli: A forest department team from Uttarakhand's Chamoli district rescued a bear cub after his head got trapped in a canister in Jyotirmath. The cub was later released in the adjacent forest.

The incident took place in Parsari village of Jyotirmath, when the bear cub had entered a house and put his head inside a canister in search of food. Due to the size of the container, the cub's head got trapped inside it. Despite shaking his head vigorously, the container did not fall off from the cub's head. He then roamed around the village with the canister over his head. As his vision was blocked, the cub tripped and frequently fell, sustaining multiple injuries.

The incident surfaced after someone recorded a video of the cub and posted it on social media. The video caught the attention of the forest department and a team immediately swung into action.

Several hours after the incident, the forest department team reached the Parasi village and collected information about the distressed bear cub. The team then spotted the cub and removed the canister from his head after a lot of effort. A forest official said that after rescuing the cub, it was fed and then released at the adjacent forest.

On many previous occasions, bears were sighted in Jyotirmath and adjoining areas of the forest and incidents of human-bear conflict have come to light. Recently, a herd was seen rummaging through garbage.