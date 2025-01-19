Father-Son Duo Mauled to Death by Sloth Bear In Chhattisgarh's Kanker; Two More Injured

Kanker: In a tragic incident, a man and his son were killed, and two others sustained injuries when a sloth bear attacked them in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday on a hill near Dongarkatta village under the Korar forest range, a forest official said.
The deceased have been identified as Suklal Darro (45) and Ajju Kureti (22). The official said that the bear attacked them when they had gone to collect wood in the forest on Jailnkasa Hill. According to forest officials, the bear mauled Darro to death on the spot, while Kureti suffered severe injuries.
The official said forest and police personnel reached the spot, and the injured man was shifted to a hospital, the forest official said. When forest personnel and locals were removing Darro's body, the animal attacked again, killing Darro's father, Shankar Darro, he said.
Forest guard Narayan Yadav was also injured in the attack, sustaining injuries to his hands, the official said. Authorities sent the injured to the hospital for treatment and later used JCBs to remove the bodies from the forest, the official said. In response to the incident, forest personnel have been deployed to monitor the bear’s movements, and villagers have been urged to avoid venturing into the forest.
Read More