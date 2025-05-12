ETV Bharat / state

Four Injured In Bear Attack In Chhattisgarh

The bear attack took place in Kawardha range of Bhoramdev wildlife sanctuary, where the victims had gone to collect tendu leaves.

Four Injured In Bear Attack In Chhattisgarh
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST

2 Min Read

Kawardha: In a latest instance of man-animal conflict, four persons were injured in a bear attack in thickly forested Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh on Monday morning. The condition of one of them is said to be serious and he has been referred to Raipur for further treatment. The remaining three are undergoing treatment at Kawardha district hospital.

The incident took place in the Kawardha range of Bhoramdev wildlife sanctuary where the victims had gone to collect tendu leaves. The injured include two women.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma went to the hospital to enquire about the well being of the injured. He has promised all help to the injured and their families.

“The officials of the Forest Department and the Health Department have been told to do the needful. The Forest Department has disbursed instant monetary relief to the victims,” said Sharma. Forest Ranger Manish Singh informed that the two couples from Baghutola had gone to Thuapani Beat area of the forest to collect tendu leaves as their daily routine when they came across the bear.

They tried fleeing from the spot but were attacked by the chasing bear. While the younger couple managed to escape, the elder one was trapped by the bear. However the former raised a noise that drew the attention of the other villagers who rushed to the spot. The four injured were then rushed to the hospital.

Singh informed, “The four injured have been given Rs 500 each and the Forest Department will bear the expenses incurred on their treatment.”

It is the season of collecting tendu leaves in Chhattisgarh right now on which a large number of people depend for their livelihood. Tendu leaves are called ‘green gold’ in this region and each sack sells for Rs 5500. The villagers make some extra money by collecting these leaves from the forest.

Read More

  1. Bears On The Loose: Andhra Pradesh Cashew Farmers Face Unlikely Pests During Crucial Flowering Season
  2. Kerala: Elusive Bear's Temple Run Ends As It Falls Into Forest Dept Trap

Kawardha: In a latest instance of man-animal conflict, four persons were injured in a bear attack in thickly forested Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh on Monday morning. The condition of one of them is said to be serious and he has been referred to Raipur for further treatment. The remaining three are undergoing treatment at Kawardha district hospital.

The incident took place in the Kawardha range of Bhoramdev wildlife sanctuary where the victims had gone to collect tendu leaves. The injured include two women.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma went to the hospital to enquire about the well being of the injured. He has promised all help to the injured and their families.

“The officials of the Forest Department and the Health Department have been told to do the needful. The Forest Department has disbursed instant monetary relief to the victims,” said Sharma. Forest Ranger Manish Singh informed that the two couples from Baghutola had gone to Thuapani Beat area of the forest to collect tendu leaves as their daily routine when they came across the bear.

They tried fleeing from the spot but were attacked by the chasing bear. While the younger couple managed to escape, the elder one was trapped by the bear. However the former raised a noise that drew the attention of the other villagers who rushed to the spot. The four injured were then rushed to the hospital.

Singh informed, “The four injured have been given Rs 500 each and the Forest Department will bear the expenses incurred on their treatment.”

It is the season of collecting tendu leaves in Chhattisgarh right now on which a large number of people depend for their livelihood. Tendu leaves are called ‘green gold’ in this region and each sack sells for Rs 5500. The villagers make some extra money by collecting these leaves from the forest.

Read More

  1. Bears On The Loose: Andhra Pradesh Cashew Farmers Face Unlikely Pests During Crucial Flowering Season
  2. Kerala: Elusive Bear's Temple Run Ends As It Falls Into Forest Dept Trap

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TENDU LEAF COLLECTIONKAWARDHA FOREST AREABEAR ATTACKBEAR ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.