Four Injured In Bear Attack In Chhattisgarh

Kawardha: In a latest instance of man-animal conflict, four persons were injured in a bear attack in thickly forested Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh on Monday morning. The condition of one of them is said to be serious and he has been referred to Raipur for further treatment. The remaining three are undergoing treatment at Kawardha district hospital.

The incident took place in the Kawardha range of Bhoramdev wildlife sanctuary where the victims had gone to collect tendu leaves. The injured include two women.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma went to the hospital to enquire about the well being of the injured. He has promised all help to the injured and their families.

“The officials of the Forest Department and the Health Department have been told to do the needful. The Forest Department has disbursed instant monetary relief to the victims,” said Sharma. Forest Ranger Manish Singh informed that the two couples from Baghutola had gone to Thuapani Beat area of the forest to collect tendu leaves as their daily routine when they came across the bear.

They tried fleeing from the spot but were attacked by the chasing bear. While the younger couple managed to escape, the elder one was trapped by the bear. However the former raised a noise that drew the attention of the other villagers who rushed to the spot. The four injured were then rushed to the hospital.

Singh informed, “The four injured have been given Rs 500 each and the Forest Department will bear the expenses incurred on their treatment.”

It is the season of collecting tendu leaves in Chhattisgarh right now on which a large number of people depend for their livelihood. Tendu leaves are called ‘green gold’ in this region and each sack sells for Rs 5500. The villagers make some extra money by collecting these leaves from the forest.

Read More