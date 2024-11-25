ETV Bharat / state

Beant Singh Assassination Case: SC Gives 4 Weeks More To Centre To Decide Mercy Plea Of Balwant Singh Rajoana

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said the matter regarding a decision on death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana’s mercy plea, in the assassination case of the then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, is sensitive. Accepting the submission, the court granted the government four more weeks to take a decision on Rajoana’s mercy petition.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B R Gavai, Prashant Kumar Mishra, and K V Vishwanathan. At the outset, additional solicitor general K M Nataraj, representing the Centre, submitted before the bench that the government has to receive some more inputs and stressed that the matter is sensitive.

"Presently, not taken a decision. It is not conducive," said Nataraj. Later, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, also appeared in the matter before the bench. Mehta said there is some sensitivity in the matter. "Some agencies will have to be (consulted)," said Mehta. After hearing Mehta’s submission, the bench gave four weeks more to the Centre to take a decision on Rajoana's mercy petition.

Rajoana, 57 years, a member of banned Babbar Khalsa, has been sentenced to death penalty in the case related to assassination of then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. The apex court on November 18, had directed President Droupadi Murmu's secretary to place before her the mercy petition with a request to decide the matter within two weeks. However, the apex court put its order on hold upon a request by the Solicitor General.

Mehta requested the court that the order should not be given effect as there are "sensitivities" involved in the issue and informed the court that the file is with the Home Ministry and not with the President. The apex court agreed to the request made by Mehta and scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 25.