Be Good Neighbour, Don't Stoke Fire Of Hatred, Division: Manipur Govt Attacks Mizoram CM

Imphal: The Manipur government on Friday night hit out at Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, asking him to show "better statesmanship" by being a "good neighbour" rather than stoking the fire of "hatred and division" through "unwarranted comments".

In a statement, the state government said that India must be wary of the "greater agenda of carving a Kuki-Chin Christian nation" out of contiguous areas of Myanmar, India and Bangladesh, played out over decades of meticulous planning.

It said it will not allow fragmentation of Northeast India at the behest of foreign vested interests, or "secessionist interests as openly espoused by the Mizoram CM".

"Mizoram CM reveals his democratic credentials by espousing imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur while opposing boundary fencing of the Indo-Myanmar international border. He also calls for the reunification of the Zo people. He also talks about the possibility of armed militias in Manipur pointing their guns at Delhi and the need for disarming, and sincere negotiations with hill leaders," it said.

The Manipur government's statement came in the backdrop of a recent interview given by Lalduhoma to the Hindustan Times in which he said that N Biren Singh was a liability for the state, its people and the BJP, and even President’s Rule is preferable compared to his administration.

"He further questions the use of border fencing saying smuggling of guns, weapons and drugs could not be stopped along Indo-Bangladesh border despite the existence of border fence," the statement said.

"The Mizoram Government has been steadfast in opposing the efforts of the centre to fence its open borders with neighbouring Myanmar to curb illegal immigration, trafficking of arms and drugs, internal security and defence," it added.

The Manipur government said the ongoing crisis in the state is a creation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar whose economy, driven by the cultivation of illicit poppy, had taken a severe hit under CM Singh's 'War on Drugs'.

"It is not on account of any anti-tribal policy of the State Government, as has been falsely portrayed by the Mizoram CM through fabricated narratives and history," it said.

"The Mizoram CM must note that Manipur has a recorded history and a rich culture going back thousands of years unlike Mizoram which was carved out of the State of Assam only a few decades ago," it said.