BDC Beaten To Death In Presence Of Police In Sultanpur: Sources

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Block Development Council (BDC) Mudha of Motiharipur police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur was beaten to death in the presence of police, sources said.

His nephew, who was posted in the Indian Army, was also injured in the incident, they said. According to official sources, police forces have been deployed in the village. People have raised questions on the role of Circle Officer (CO) Jaisinghpur Prashant Singh and Station Officer (SO).

The deceased, identified as Awadhesh Singh, a resident of Mudha of Motiharipur, was returning home with his nephew Shanu Singh (Army soldier) after appearing in the civil court on Thursday. Both had reached in front of the petrol pump of a BJP MLA located near Gopalpur Bada village of the police station area when around eight people stopped them and attacked them with sticks and iron rods.

Awadhesh suffered grievous injuries, while Shanu also got injured and somehow managed to escape. Awadhesh was brought to the Government Medical College for treatment and was later referred to Trauma Center Lucknow. However, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment at around 2 am. The family accused the police of negligence. According to sources, during the incident, a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) was also present at a short distance.

The officials have shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem. Circle Officer (CO) Prashant Singh said, “There was a scuffle between two parties in Mudha. Both the parties are relatives. There is an old rivalry between them. Cases under section 307 of the IPC were registered in December 2023. Two persons were injured, and are undergoing treatment in the district hospital. Their condition is said to be stable now. Legal action is being taken in this matter”.

Read More