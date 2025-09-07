ETV Bharat / state

BDA To Hold First 'Sale Deed Registration Mela' For Ease Of Flat Buyers

Bengaluru: For the first time, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will host a 'Sale Deed Registration Mela' at its central office in Karnataka's Bengaluru from October 3 to 16 to help people willing to sell their flats and villas complete the registration of their pending sale deeds, avoiding delays and long procedures.

After purchasing flats or villas, buyers are required to register the sale deeds to become legal owners. However, many customers often have to deal with long delays, repeated visits, and difficulties in providing documents. In several such cases, sale deeds were not issued on time even after submitting the required papers.

To address these concerns, officials and sub-registrars will be present at the BDA event to assist customers directly. According to the BDA, over 400 buyers who have already received allotment letters but have not completed full payment or documentation are still awaiting sale deeds.

Buyers who clear all dues and submit documents by September 30 will be able to complete registration at the mela. "Allotment holders will no longer be left in uncertainty. Once full payment is made, we will ensure that the sale deed process is completed without any delay," E Lokesh, financial member of BDA, said.

The urban authority further clarified that apart from the flat or villa, parking space will also be registered in the buyer's name if the prescribed parking fee is paid. Earlier, parking used to be registered separately. "Now, if buyers pay the fixed charges for parking, it will be included in the same sale deed along with the flat," Lokesh added.