BCA Student Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Meerut's MIET College's Hostel Room

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A first year BCA student allegedly died by suicide in MIET College's hostel room located in Meerut on Wednesday night.

The family of the accused has lodged a complaint against the college administration to the local police. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and is awaiting the report. A probe has been launched and investigation is underway.

As per sources, the deceased Manisha was a resident of the Champaran district in Bihar and had shifted to Uttar Pradesh for higher education. Around 7:30 pm on Wednesday night, Manisha's friend came to meet her but found the room's door locked from inside. She waited for quite some time but got no response from inside the room.

Anxious about her friend, she peeked inside to see Manisha lying down. She summoned the staff who in turn opened the door with a substitute key. Manisha was then rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Subharti Hospital near the Swami Vivekanand Subharti University where doctors declared her to be "brought dead".

The college administration then informed Manisha's family who then rushed to UP. Manisha's brother, Sonu, arrived with his aunt and alleged that the college authorities were hiding the truth and claimed foul play. Sonu said that Manisha's friend had informed him of her ill health. The family then filed the complaint against the authorities.

Sources said Manisha is survived by five siblings. Her parents had died earlier. The eldest is Juhi Sharma, followed by Sonu Sharma, Anisha Sharma, Manisha Sharma and the youngest Monu Sharma. Manisha lived with her aunt in Delhi for 10 years.

Police station in-charge Prajant Tyagi said they are investigating the case and will arrive at a conclusion only after the post-mortem report is out.

Suicide is not a solution.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)