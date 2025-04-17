BBMP Truck Driver Dies Days After Mob Attack Over Boy’s Death In Bengaluru Accident

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage truck driver, who was attacked by the public following a fatal accident that killed a 10-year-old boy, died on April 15.
It may be recalled that on March 29, a boy named Aiman (10) lost his life in an accident involving a garbage lorry and a scooter near the railway track in Thanisandra. The lorry, operated by the BBMP, collided with the scooter ridden by Abdul Khader, Aiman’s father. As a result, Aiman fell on the road and died on the spot after the lorry ran over his head. Abdul Khader sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised.
Following the tragic incident, enraged locals set the garbage lorry on fire and brutally assaulted the driver, identified as Kondaiah. He was admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, according to family members.
Personnel from the Hennur Traffic Police and the Fire Department arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control. The Sampigehalli Police have arrested four individuals on charges of assaulting the lorry driver.
In the wake of Kondaiah’s death, the Sampigehalli Police have now registered a case of murder and stated that a detailed investigation is underway.
