Bengaluru Water Crisis: BBMP swamped with complaint calls regarding dried-up borewells

Bengaluru (Karnataka): As the unprecedented water crisis in Bengaluru deepens with apartment owners crying for water, amidst dried-up borewells and overburdened tanker services, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received hundreds of phone calls regarding the same.

''Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) launched the Helpline 1915 on March 6. One can dial this number and lodge their complaints. Within hours, we were swamped with calls. People reported a lack of water in several apartments. Private tankers are not supplying water as registration is mandatory. Therefore, there has been a demand to supply water through the Water Boards. Severe water scarcity has been reported in the outer regions of the city and it is becoming difficult to respond to all calls coming from these parts,'' officials said.

A separate helpline 1533 has been launched to solve the water issue across 110 villages that came under the jurisdiction of BBMP in 2008. An Executive Engineer has been appointed as the Nodal Officer in charge. BBMP has also appointed separate nodal officers separately to 35 wards.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) units that supply water have also been gradually shut down because of a lack of water in borewells. However, RO units of borewells with scarce amounts of water are being reopened for short periods. Water is available only for two hours in the morning and evening, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru district administration has come forward to curb the private water tanker mafia menace by fixing the water tanker rate. This order has been issued after holding a meeting with the tanker owners. The rate has been fixed at Rs 600 for a 6 thousand liter tanker supplying water within a radius of 5 km, Rs 750 within a radius of 10 km, Rs 700 for 8 thousand liter water tankers within a radius of 5 km, and Rs 850 for 8 thousand liter water within 10 km. The rate goes on to Rs 1000 for 1200-liter water tanker within 5 km and Rs 1200 for a 1200-liter tanker operating within 10 km. These rates are inclusive of GST.

This step has been taken in the wake of allegations of water tanker owners and the tanker mafia that was charging Rs 2500 to Rs 3000 per water tanker in some areas.