BBMP Bans PoP Ganesha Idols In Bengaluru For Eco-Friendly Immersion

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced strict measures to ensure eco-friendly celebrations during the Gauri Ganesha festival.
To begin with, the civic body has banned the manufacture, sale and use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols within city limits along with setting up extensive arrangements for idol immersion.
At a preparatory meeting in Malleswaram, BBMP Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to act against vendors selling PoP idols. “Only clay and eco-friendly idols will be permitted. Our teams will monitor the markets and take necessary action,” he said.
Immersion Facilities in Lakes and Mobile Tanks
The BBMP has made arrangements for immersions at 41 lakes across the city with temporary immersion tanks (kalyanis) constructed at the sites. In addition, 489 mobile immersion tanks will be placed at key junctions in every ward to reduce pressure on lakes and ensure convenience for residents.
Safety and waste management have been given utmost priority. Officials confirmed that all immersion points will have barricading, lighting, trained swimmers, cranes, sanitation workers and vehicles for transporting waste materials after the ceremonies.
Special Arrangements, Restrictions and Permission System
While Yediyur Lake will continue to serve as one of the main immersion points, the BBMP clarified that idol immersion will not be permitted at Herohalli Lake in Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone this year due to technical reasons.
To make the process easier for citizens, the BBMP has introduced a single-window clearance system in all 75 sub-divisions. This will bring together officials from the BBMP, police, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and fire services to speed up approvals for idol installation. Citizens can also access detailed guidelines and designated immersion sites through the BBMP’s official portal: http://apps.bbmpgov.in/ganesh2025.
Appeal to Citizens
The BBMP has appealed to residents to opt for idols made of clay or biodegradable products and use designated immersion facilities. “We request citizens to cooperate with the guidelines to help protect Bengaluru’s lakes and environment,” Rao said.
The immersion facilities will remain open between August 27 and September 17, covering the entire festival period.
