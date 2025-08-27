ETV Bharat / state

BBMP Bans PoP Ganesha Idols In Bengaluru For Eco-Friendly Immersion

BBMP has selected 41 lakes and 489 temporary tanks as part of the elaborate arrangements for Ganesh immersion.

BBMP Bans PoP Ganesha Idols In Bengaluru For Eco-Friendly Immersion
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 27, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST

2 Min Read

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced strict measures to ensure eco-friendly celebrations during the Gauri Ganesha festival.

To begin with, the civic body has banned the manufacture, sale and use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols within city limits along with setting up extensive arrangements for idol immersion.

At a preparatory meeting in Malleswaram, BBMP Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to act against vendors selling PoP idols. “Only clay and eco-friendly idols will be permitted. Our teams will monitor the markets and take necessary action,” he said.

Immersion Facilities in Lakes and Mobile Tanks

The BBMP has made arrangements for immersions at 41 lakes across the city with temporary immersion tanks (kalyanis) constructed at the sites. In addition, 489 mobile immersion tanks will be placed at key junctions in every ward to reduce pressure on lakes and ensure convenience for residents.

Safety and waste management have been given utmost priority. Officials confirmed that all immersion points will have barricading, lighting, trained swimmers, cranes, sanitation workers and vehicles for transporting waste materials after the ceremonies.

Special Arrangements, Restrictions and Permission System

While Yediyur Lake will continue to serve as one of the main immersion points, the BBMP clarified that idol immersion will not be permitted at Herohalli Lake in Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone this year due to technical reasons.

To make the process easier for citizens, the BBMP has introduced a single-window clearance system in all 75 sub-divisions. This will bring together officials from the BBMP, police, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and fire services to speed up approvals for idol installation. Citizens can also access detailed guidelines and designated immersion sites through the BBMP’s official portal: http://apps.bbmpgov.in/ganesh2025.

Appeal to Citizens

The BBMP has appealed to residents to opt for idols made of clay or biodegradable products and use designated immersion facilities. “We request citizens to cooperate with the guidelines to help protect Bengaluru’s lakes and environment,” Rao said.

The immersion facilities will remain open between August 27 and September 17, covering the entire festival period.

Also Read

  1. Eco-Friendly Ganesh Chaturthi: Cow Dung Ganpati Idols In Huge Demand In Dehradun
  2. Telugu Community In Guwahati Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi At Home Away From Home

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced strict measures to ensure eco-friendly celebrations during the Gauri Ganesha festival.

To begin with, the civic body has banned the manufacture, sale and use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols within city limits along with setting up extensive arrangements for idol immersion.

At a preparatory meeting in Malleswaram, BBMP Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to act against vendors selling PoP idols. “Only clay and eco-friendly idols will be permitted. Our teams will monitor the markets and take necessary action,” he said.

Immersion Facilities in Lakes and Mobile Tanks

The BBMP has made arrangements for immersions at 41 lakes across the city with temporary immersion tanks (kalyanis) constructed at the sites. In addition, 489 mobile immersion tanks will be placed at key junctions in every ward to reduce pressure on lakes and ensure convenience for residents.

Safety and waste management have been given utmost priority. Officials confirmed that all immersion points will have barricading, lighting, trained swimmers, cranes, sanitation workers and vehicles for transporting waste materials after the ceremonies.

Special Arrangements, Restrictions and Permission System

While Yediyur Lake will continue to serve as one of the main immersion points, the BBMP clarified that idol immersion will not be permitted at Herohalli Lake in Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone this year due to technical reasons.

To make the process easier for citizens, the BBMP has introduced a single-window clearance system in all 75 sub-divisions. This will bring together officials from the BBMP, police, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and fire services to speed up approvals for idol installation. Citizens can also access detailed guidelines and designated immersion sites through the BBMP’s official portal: http://apps.bbmpgov.in/ganesh2025.

Appeal to Citizens

The BBMP has appealed to residents to opt for idols made of clay or biodegradable products and use designated immersion facilities. “We request citizens to cooperate with the guidelines to help protect Bengaluru’s lakes and environment,” Rao said.

The immersion facilities will remain open between August 27 and September 17, covering the entire festival period.

Also Read

  1. Eco-Friendly Ganesh Chaturthi: Cow Dung Ganpati Idols In Huge Demand In Dehradun
  2. Telugu Community In Guwahati Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi At Home Away From Home

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BBMPECO FRIENDLY GANESHA IMMERSIONGANESHA IMMERSIONBBMP BANS POP GANESHA IDOLSGANESH CHATURTHI IN BENGALURU

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.