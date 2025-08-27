ETV Bharat / state

BBMP Bans PoP Ganesha Idols In Bengaluru For Eco-Friendly Immersion

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced strict measures to ensure eco-friendly celebrations during the Gauri Ganesha festival.

To begin with, the civic body has banned the manufacture, sale and use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols within city limits along with setting up extensive arrangements for idol immersion.

At a preparatory meeting in Malleswaram, BBMP Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to act against vendors selling PoP idols. “Only clay and eco-friendly idols will be permitted. Our teams will monitor the markets and take necessary action,” he said.

Immersion Facilities in Lakes and Mobile Tanks

The BBMP has made arrangements for immersions at 41 lakes across the city with temporary immersion tanks (kalyanis) constructed at the sites. In addition, 489 mobile immersion tanks will be placed at key junctions in every ward to reduce pressure on lakes and ensure convenience for residents.

Safety and waste management have been given utmost priority. Officials confirmed that all immersion points will have barricading, lighting, trained swimmers, cranes, sanitation workers and vehicles for transporting waste materials after the ceremonies.