BBMP Budget: Bengaluru Residents To Benefit From Enhanced Emergency Healthcare

Bengaluru: Residents of Bengaluru residents will benefit from enhanced emergency healthcare as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget for 2025-26 has allocated 26 Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances for cardiac arrest and other emergencies.

Additionally, the city’s hospitals will see an increase in capacity, with 19 hospitals expanding from 852 to 1,122 beds at a cost of Rs 413 crore over the next two years. To improve diagnostic facilities, more than 60 medical tests will be offered free of charge, and 26 new dental care centers will be established. In a significant move toward AI integration, BBMP plans to introduce 54 AI-based refractometers in schools to enhance vision screening. The "SAVE-MOM" initiative, an AI-driven maternal and infant care platform, will be expanded to identify and monitor high-risk pregnancies 24/7.

Animal Welfare Initiatives

BBMP has announced a large-scale animal welfare initiative, targeting 75,000 stray dogs for sterilization under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. The city will also administer combined vaccines to over 1.8 lakh stray dogs and establish veterinary hospitals across six zones. Additionally, two new ABC centers will be set up in Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura at an estimated cost of Rs 7.5 crore. A new observation centre for aggressive stray dogs will be established in Yelahanka, while three crematoriums for deceased animals will be developed in different zones. BBMP also plans to install microchips in stray dogs as part of a pilot program.

Green Initiatives and Parks' Development

To enhance Bengaluru’s green cover, BBMP will launch a special drive to plant five lakh saplings using CSR funds. The Forest Department will receive ₹51.69 crore for its various activities in the upcoming fiscal year. In line with the ‘Brand Bengaluru - Green Bengaluru’ vision, 14 new parks will be developed using grants from the 15th Finance Commission. Furthermore, a well-equipped park spanning 20 acres near Singapura Lake will be created, featuring public amenities. To support sustainability, 125 water banks will be set up to store treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) for park maintenance. The budget also allocates ₹2 crore for conducting energy audits in major BBMP-owned public buildings.

Infrastructure and Water Management

BBMP has allocated Rs 210 crore for the maintenance and development of city lakes, including a comprehensive study of bird populations in water bodies. Additionally, a Rs 2,000 crore initiative, supported by the World Bank and Karnataka government, will build 174 km of flood-control walls along stormwater drains over the next three years to mitigate urban flooding. To enhance water supply, all borewells and drinking water units within BBMP limits will be transferred to the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).