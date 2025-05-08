'BBMB Forcefully Used To Plunder Punjab's Waters', Says CM Bhagwant Mann As Water Dispute With Haryana Deepens

Chandigarh: Despite intervention by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the dispute over water between Punjab and Haryana has intensified with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleging the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) was being used to “forcefully plunder Punjab's waters”.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumit Goyal of the Punjab High Court recently restrained the Punjab government from interfering in the functioning of the Bhakra Nangal Dam, operated by the BBMB. The court also directed the Punjab government to comply with a recent decision to release additional 4,500 cusecs of water to Haryana and parts of Rajasthan.

Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann, while addressing a special presser on Thursday, stated that the BBMB was being “used against Punjab to forcefully plunder Punjab's waters”.

Mann said that on Thursday morning, the BBMB Chairman “tried to release water to Haryana without Punjab's consent”. “We will not tolerate any kind of force. Only if our water flows, our stoves burn”.

The Punjab CM further accused the BJP of “creating a water crisis” for Punjab amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Being a border state in a war situation, instead of making things easier for us, BJP is creating a water crisis for us, due to which we are facing a double blow. BJP has always taken anti-Punjab decisions under the policy of revenge,” he said.

The latest episode comes amid the heightened tension between Punjab and Haryana over water sharing, with Punjab strongly opposing the release of any excess water to Haryana.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains wrote on social media platform X, "Taking immediate and strong action on Nangal Dam - we have successfully stopped BBMB's illegal attempt to release Punjab's water without the consent of the state. No further activity will be allowed until Hon'ble Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Ji reaches Nangal. Punjab's water cannot be compromised."

The Punjab unit of the AAP also took to X on the matter saying, "Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's firm stand on the issue of Punjab's waters; Punjab had... is and will always have a right to Punjab's waters. Punjab will neither bow down nor stop now."

However, Punjab Congress President and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring targeted the ruling AAP over the Punjab-Haryana water dispute.

In a social media post on X, Warring said, "The AAP government should have knocked on the door of the Supreme Court yesterday - not waited for headlines today. Punjab's water cannot be saved through media bytes and blame games. Legal delays, poor planning and clumsy attitude have once again damaged Punjab's interests. This is not governance - this is negligence."

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, while hearing a petition by the BBMB, directed the Punjab government to comply with the decisions made at a recent meeting held on May 2 under the chairmanship of the Home Secretary of the Central Government.

The High Court clarified that if the Punjab government does not agree with the decision of the BBMB, it can approach the central government through the Chairman of the Board.