Bauxite Mining To Start In Kasaragod Next Year; Revised Survey To Exclude Forests, Residential Zones
Kerala government will approve the revised survey report, following which, the bidding and auctioning process will commence.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST
Kasaragod: The Department of Mining and Geology will soon submit a comprehensive report, paving the way for mining operations to begin in Kerala's Kasaragad district a year later. Ahead of this, a revised survey and mapping are underway to exclude the forested and residential areas.
The Karaduka and Narlam regions in Kasaragod hold some of the largest bauxite reserves in the country, positioning the state for a potential revenue of Rs 5,000 crore. The first phase of mining is planned in the Narlam block in Mulleria, where surveys have indicated a rich presence of high-grade bauxite.
“A comprehensive report is being compiled and it will be submitted to the state government very soon,” said MC Kishore, additional director of the Mining and Geology Department to ETV Bharat.
The updated mapping will exclude areas with low mineral density, as well as forests and inhabited regions, officials confirmed. The initial mining will cover about 1 square kilometre in the Narlam block, spanning over a total of 1.5 square kilometres.
According to departmental estimates, the area is expected to yield 0.2113 million tonnes of high-grade bauxite and 5.1417 million tonnes of aluminium laterite, making it an economically viable venture. Mining operations will only extend to a depth of five metres, and the rural roads in the mining areas will be rebuilt.
Officials clarified that the mining operations would not begin immediately. The state government must first approve the revised survey report, after which the bidding and auctioning process will commence. Major players, including Adani Group, are reportedly expected to participate in the auction. “After mining, awareness will be raised so that no harm is caused to nature or people, and mining will be carried out in other places as well,” Kishore added.
Tests conducted by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) revealed that the red rocks in Kasaragod contain 5 to 10 percent more bauxite than the national average. In Ukinaduka and Narlat, the bauxite content reaches upto 40 to 45 percent, compared to 35 percent in other major mining states like Odisha and Maharashtra.
Bauxite, a crucial mineral used in aluminium production and cement, hasn’t been discovered in such large reserves anywhere in India for the past three decades. The Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited has identified 30 potential sites across the country, including several in Kasaragod.
The Union Ministry of Mines has directed the Kerala government to expedite the commercial auction process for identified mineral blocks in Kasaragod. To facilitate this, the state has appointed SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBI Caps) as the transaction advisor for the auctions. Earlier reports from the GSI highlighted the mining potential of mineral blocks in Ukinaduka, Kariyath, and Narlam, reinforcing Kasaragod’s growing importance in the national bauxite mining map.
