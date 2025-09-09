ETV Bharat / state

Bauxite Mining To Start In Kasaragod Next Year; Revised Survey To Exclude Forests, Residential Zones

Kasaragod: The Department of Mining and Geology will soon submit a comprehensive report, paving the way for mining operations to begin in Kerala's Kasaragad district a year later. Ahead of this, a revised survey and mapping are underway to exclude the forested and residential areas.

The Karaduka and Narlam regions in Kasaragod hold some of the largest bauxite reserves in the country, positioning the state for a potential revenue of Rs 5,000 crore. The first phase of mining is planned in the Narlam block in Mulleria, where surveys have indicated a rich presence of high-grade bauxite.

“A comprehensive report is being compiled and it will be submitted to the state government very soon,” said MC Kishore, additional director of the Mining and Geology Department to ETV Bharat.

The updated mapping will exclude areas with low mineral density, as well as forests and inhabited regions, officials confirmed. The initial mining will cover about 1 square kilometre in the Narlam block, spanning over a total of 1.5 square kilometres.

According to departmental estimates, the area is expected to yield 0.2113 million tonnes of high-grade bauxite and 5.1417 million tonnes of aluminium laterite, making it an economically viable venture. Mining operations will only extend to a depth of five metres, and the rural roads in the mining areas will be rebuilt.