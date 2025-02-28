By Chelapila Santakar

Koraput: For years, forests have grown and also worn out by seasons — they turn lush green during rains, fragrant and colourful in winters and dry and brittle in summers. In recent years though, harsh summers have taken a toll on the flora and fauna, with the rising temperatures and human activity burning large tracts of forests. Within fraction of seconds, flames spread across the dry forest floor, destroying everything in their path, be it ancient trees, undergrowth, and innumerable species.

Keeping this in mind, the Koraput Forest Department has planned a strategy through fire brigades, rapid-response teams, and a first-of-its-kind network of fire-monitoring platforms. Besides, the department is imparting training to Self-Help Group (SHG) women in firefighting, so that they turn forest saviours.

Around 60 fire platforms have been strategically placed every five kilometers across fire-prone zones, including Narayanpatna, Bandhugaon, Lamtaput, Laxmipur, Semiliguda, and Pottangi. These platforms will function as lookout points and rapid response units. Forest guards, Vana Suraksha Samiti (VSS) members, and firefighting teams on constant vigil and armed with vacuum fire extinguishers, ORS solutions, and drinking water to tackle outbreaks, will remain in readiness to handle the situation before they spiral out of control.

Battling The Blaze: Koraput Forest Department In Odisha Gears Up To Combat Forest Fires (ETV Bharat)

Technology and Tradition

Apart from the technical preparedness, the department is encouraging local women from SHGs to come forward and get the requisite training to handle emergency fire situations. Even street plays in the local language are raising awareness about fire prevention. It is also creating alertness against human actions like careless burning of dry leaves or illegal poaching which end up in razing forests.

Speaking on the initiative, Divisional Forest Officer K.V. Bhaskar Rao says, “After the steps we have taken to guard against wild fires, a forest guard can monitor and protect up to 500 hectares of land. The idea is to immediately act, before the fire spreads and destroys wildlife and the ecosystem.”

The department is creating awareness among villagers about the reasons and results of forest fires and how all that has a repercussion on everyone's life, Rao states adding that they are taking stringent action against people deliberately setting forests on fire. Besides measures are in place to ensure wild animals get sufficient water during extreme heat conditions, so that they are prevented from herding towards human settlements.

The Forest Survey of India dashboard states that the number of large fire incidents in forests keeps increasing in Odisha, with Koraput circle reporting the maximum cases. From January 1, 2025 to February 26, 2025, the state has recorded 2813 fire points of which 679 fire points are from Koraput circle alone, mostly from Nabarangpur division.

The Forest Survey of India dashboard (FSI)

FSI Data

According to Forest Survey Of India, more than 36% of the country’s forest cover has been estimated to be prone to frequent forest fires. Nearly 4 % of the country’s forest cover is extremely prone to fire, whereas 6% of forest cover is found to be very highly fire prone (ISFR 2019) . Every year large areas of forests are affected by fires of varying intensity and extent. Based on the forest inventory records, 54.40% of forests in India are exposed to occasional fires, 7.49% to moderately frequent fires and 2.40% to high incidence levels while 35.71% of India’s forests have not yet been exposed to fires of any real significance.