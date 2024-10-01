ETV Bharat / state

Battling Mental Health Issues After Husband's Death, Woman Kills Toddler Daughter By Slitting Her Throat In Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a mentally-challenged woman, whose husband died a couple of years ago, allegedly killed her toddler daughter by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon in Jhansi district of the state on Monday, police said. The woman, who also slit her own wrist after the murder has been admitted to the hospital while further investigation is going on in the case.

The incident has come to light in the Babina police station area. According to the police, 27-year-old Rashmi Yadav lives with her in-laws in the Pump House area of Babina police station area. Rashmi's husband Umesh Yadav died two and a half years ago. Umesh and Rashmi had two children-a son and a daughter.

Shocking SOS

SSP Sudha Singh said that they received a call at around 11 PM on Monday about the woman killing her toddler daughter. On notice, a team of police rushed to the spot and started investigation into the matter, Singh said.

It is learnt that Rashmi's son was playing with his grandparents in another room when Rashmi locked her room from inside and slit the throat of her two and a half year old daughter Pari Yadav with a sharp weapon due to which the girl died in agony inside the room. After killing her daughter, Rashmi also cut her own wrist as per local sources.