'Batoge To Katoge' Go Up In Flame With 51,000 Diyas At Varanasi Ghat

Varanasi: More than 51,000 diyas were lighted on Friday on Dev Deepawali at a Varanasi ghat to form 'Batoge to Katoge' – a slogan given recently by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a call apparently to Hindus to stay united.

The lighting arrangement was made at Pandey Ghat in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The slogan has been termed "communal" by several opposition leaders.

On the occasion, more than 21 lakh diyas lit up the city's ghats, with Adityanath and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar playing 'Damru' to celebrate the event.

The two also interacted with performers during the event and encouraged the 'Damru' group.

A kind of percussion instrument, 'Damru' is considered the favourite instrument of Lord Shiva.

According to the Hindu calendar, Dev Deepawali is celebrated 15 days after Diwali on the full moon night of the month of Kartik. The festival commemorates the victory of Lord Shiva over the formidable demon Tripurasura.

In a press statement, the UP government said, "The ghats of Kashi were illuminated with a record 17 lakh lamps and an additional 4 lakh around the temple city."

The celebration commenced with the lighting of the first lamp at Namo Ghat by Dhankhar, Adityanath, and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, it said.