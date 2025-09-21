ETV Bharat / state

Bathukamma: Telangana’s Floral Festival Of Culture And Devotion Begins Today

Hyderabad: Bathukamma, now officially recognised as the state festival of Telangana, celebrates the region’s enduring cultural spirit and the vibrancy of its people, especially its women. Each year, Bathukamma draws large gatherings of women who participate with great devotion, transforming villages and towns into landscapes of colour, music, and spiritual fervour. This year, the first day of the festival began today (Sunday).

Bathukamma is a floral festival celebrated predominantly by the women of Telangana and marks the beginning of the Sharath Ruthu (autumn season). Bathukamma lasts for nine days during Durga Navratri, commencing on Mahalaya Amavasya and culminating in "Saddula Bathukamma" or "Pedda Bathukamma" on Ashwayuja Ashtami, which coincides with Durgashtami, two days before Dussehra.

Bathukamma embodies the cultural and feminine spirit of Telangana. Women dress in traditional sarees and ornate jewellery, while girls wear colourful half-sarees or lehengas, prioritising their annual ritual.

For the first five days, Bathukamma is fashioned from cow dung shaped into five small cones. Men gather seasonal wildflowers -- such as Tangedu (Tanner's Cassia), Senna, marigold, lotus, gourd flowers, and more -- from the region.

Women prepare Bathukamma arrangements by stacking flowers on a broad plate called a ‘Thambalam’, topped with a lotus or pumpkin flower and the turmeric idol ‘Gouramma’. The finished arrangement is often floated on water for some time and remains intact until its final immersion.

Every evening, women and girls gather outdoors with their Bathukammas, forming circles to sing folk songs and dance together. Their synchronised claps and movements around the flowers create a mesmerising spectacle of unity and joy. Prayers seek health, prosperity, and familial happiness, ending each song with tributes such as Uyyaala, Chandamama, or Gouramma.

Each day is named for a unique food offering (naivedyam) made to the goddess, often simple enough for young girls to prepare during the first eight days, with the ninth day seeing wider participation: