Bathing In Dehradun's Sahastradhara Sulphur Spring Considered Good For Skin

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Here's a special report on the magical powers of the sulphur water spring in Sahastradhara, located 15 km from Dehradun's clock tower. Sulphur is beneficial for curing skin and stomach problems. It is believed that bathing in the sulphur water spring can help in treating skin ailments.

Bathing In Dehradun's Sahastradhara Sulphur Spring Can Cure Skin Ailments
Dehradun: Sahastradhara, a popular tourist destination in Dehradun, has a water spring, which is believed to cure skin diseases. It is a common belief that bathing in the water from this sulphur water spring can cure skin ailments.

This is the reason why people from not only Uttarakhand but all parts of the country come to Sahastradhara to bath in the sulphur spring, take a sip of the water as it helps to cure stomach problems and carry it home.

Magical powers of Sahastradhara water: A huge number of people throng to Sahastradhara, located just 15 km from the clock tower in Dehradun, to enjoy its natural beauty and benefit from its water. There is a 'Gandhak Strot Kund' in Sahastradhara, where people can take a bath.

Sulphur good for skin and stomach: 'Gandhak' water means water containing sulphur which is very beneficial for curing skin diseases. A person suffering from any disease related to the skin can come to Sahastradhara and take a bath in the Gandhak Strot. However, it is not advisable to drink water from Gandhak Srot because it is not considered fit for drinking purposes.

It is believed that sulphur-rich water helps in curing skin rashes and other problems. Thus, herbal medicines mixed in lotions containing sulphur are available in the markets and used for treatment of skin diseases.

Sulphur used in Ayurvedic treatment: Ayurveda Medical Officer Dr. Archana Kohli said that sulphur is found in Gandhak water. Sulphur is used in many ways in Ayurveda as it is considered very beneficial for skin and stomach-related problems. Medicines containing sulphur named Gandhak Rasayan and Gandhak Vati are present in Ayurveda. Gandhak Rasayan is used for skin-related problems and Gandhak Vati for stomach-related problems. Patients suffering from skin problems are advised to take a bath by adding sulphur in water.

Rohit Kumar Soni, a tourist said that the spring water is very beneficial for health. Sahastradhara is frequented by tourists from Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

TAGGED:

