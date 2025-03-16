ETV Bharat / state

Bathinda's Mukta Jain Makes It To India Book Of Records By Translating Shrimad Bhagavad Gita In English Poetry

It took Mukta six to seven months to accomplish the task. She is now translating Quran Sharif in English poetry.

Mukta Jain of Bathinda has etched her name in the India Book of Records by translating 18 chapters of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in English poetry.
Mukta Jain with her India Book of Records certificate (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 16, 2025, 5:57 PM IST

Bathinda: Mukta Jain of Bathinda has etched her name in the India Book of Records by translating 18 chapters of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in English poetry.

Mukta said he had been passionate about writing since childhood and has penned a few poems on her father's death anniversary. "I then started dedicating at least one poem to my father everyday. Eventually, I started writing poems on Lord Krishna in the month of Kartik and decided to translate 18 chapters of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in English poetry. I came to know that the Gita has not been written English poetry and decided to take up the task," she said.

It took Mukta six to seven months to accomplish the task. Now, she is on to her next task-writing chapters of Quran Sharif in English poetry. The Bhagavad Gita is a poem written in the Sanskrit language with 18 chapters in total. The 700 verses are structured into several ancient Indian poetic meters, with the principal being the Anushthubh chanda. Each shloka consists of a couplet, thus the entire text consists of 1,400 lines.

Each shloka has two-quarter verses with exactly eight syllables. Each of these quarters is further arranged into two metrical feet of four syllables each. The metered verse does not rhyme. While the Anushthubh chanda is the principal meter used, it does deploy other elements of Sanskrit prosody (which refers to one of the six Vedangas, or limbs of Vedic statues).[61] At dramatic moments, it uses the tristubh meter found in the Vedas, where each line of the couplet has two-quarter verses with exactly eleven syllables

Bathinda: Mukta Jain of Bathinda has etched her name in the India Book of Records by translating 18 chapters of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in English poetry.

Mukta said he had been passionate about writing since childhood and has penned a few poems on her father's death anniversary. "I then started dedicating at least one poem to my father everyday. Eventually, I started writing poems on Lord Krishna in the month of Kartik and decided to translate 18 chapters of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in English poetry. I came to know that the Gita has not been written English poetry and decided to take up the task," she said.

It took Mukta six to seven months to accomplish the task. Now, she is on to her next task-writing chapters of Quran Sharif in English poetry. The Bhagavad Gita is a poem written in the Sanskrit language with 18 chapters in total. The 700 verses are structured into several ancient Indian poetic meters, with the principal being the Anushthubh chanda. Each shloka consists of a couplet, thus the entire text consists of 1,400 lines.

Each shloka has two-quarter verses with exactly eight syllables. Each of these quarters is further arranged into two metrical feet of four syllables each. The metered verse does not rhyme. While the Anushthubh chanda is the principal meter used, it does deploy other elements of Sanskrit prosody (which refers to one of the six Vedangas, or limbs of Vedic statues).[61] At dramatic moments, it uses the tristubh meter found in the Vedas, where each line of the couplet has two-quarter verses with exactly eleven syllables

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHRIMAD BHAGAVAD GITAMUKTA JAINPUNJABBATHINDA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.