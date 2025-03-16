Bathinda's Mukta Jain Makes It To India Book Of Records By Translating Shrimad Bhagavad Gita In English Poetry

Bathinda: Mukta Jain of Bathinda has etched her name in the India Book of Records by translating 18 chapters of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in English poetry.

Mukta said he had been passionate about writing since childhood and has penned a few poems on her father's death anniversary. "I then started dedicating at least one poem to my father everyday. Eventually, I started writing poems on Lord Krishna in the month of Kartik and decided to translate 18 chapters of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in English poetry. I came to know that the Gita has not been written English poetry and decided to take up the task," she said.

It took Mukta six to seven months to accomplish the task. Now, she is on to her next task-writing chapters of Quran Sharif in English poetry. The Bhagavad Gita is a poem written in the Sanskrit language with 18 chapters in total. The 700 verses are structured into several ancient Indian poetic meters, with the principal being the Anushthubh chanda. Each shloka consists of a couplet, thus the entire text consists of 1,400 lines.

