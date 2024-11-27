Bathinda Police Arrests Two Flyers For Carrying Cartridges In Baggage

Bathinda: The Bathinda Police arrested two flyers with two empty and one live cartridge of 32-bore from the civil airport in the Virak Kalan village area here. The action followed a formal complaint from the airport authority.

The passengers have been identified as Vikram Singh of Gurgaon and Gurwinder Singh of Fazilka. A case has been registered under the appropriate sections against them while the interrogation is on.

Bathinda Rural DSP Hina Gupta said police received the information from the civil airport about passengers Vikram Singh and Gurwinder Singh were about to board a Bathinda-Delhi flight. After frisking them and scanning their baggage, two empty cartridge shells of 32-bore and a live cartridge of the same diameter were recovered from the duo.

Gupta said Vikram holds a firearms license, but according to the rules of the airport, no flyer can carry cartridges or firearms during the journey. The recovery prompted the airport authority to approach Bathinda Police and register a formal plaint on the matter. Following this, a case has been registered against the passengers under the relevant sections of the Arms Act. There were no pending cases against the duo who work in the car market. There is a possibility that they carried the shells out of ignorance before leaving for the airport.