Bathinda Man Preserves Five-Decade-Old TV, Radio Licences As Souvenir Of Bygone Era
Hari Chand said people who rode bicycles had to obtain a permit from the municipality by depositing fees regularly, and the flouters faced penal action.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST
Bathinda: In today's smartphone era, TVs and radios are gradually yielding their place to the new handheld gadget in terms of entertainment on the go. However, the scenario was completely different 50 years back, when entertainment was out of reach for the masses. One had to pay a regular fee to obtain a licence for using TV and radio, and those using without it faced penal action.
Here comes Hari Chand, a resident of Punjab's Bathinda, who has kept his radio and TV licences for nearly five decades. "About 50 years ago, radios used for entertainment were not common. Not everyone could buy them, with only a few households having them. In 1970, a regular license was issued for radios. The licence had to be renewed every year upon paying a fixed fee. To deposit the radio fee, one had to go to the post office. I remember that I used to deposit the radio fee of Rs 7.5 every year at the post office. The fee used to increase every year," he reminisced.
Chand said the postal department used to take strict action against those operating radios without licences.
Not only for TV and radio, but even permission had to be obtained for a bicycle. Chand said that while it is easy to buy expensive vehicles today, it was much more difficult for a person to buy even a bicycle 50 years ago, which is unimaginable for the current generation.
"Therefore, the driver had to obtain a licence from the municipality for keeping a bicycle. If the fee was not deposited on time, the bicycle would be confiscated and would be released only after the fee was deposited. Just as the police stand at the checkpoints today and check the documents of the vehicles, the corporation staff used to check bicycles," he added.
A similar process had to be followed for television. Chand said, "When the television era came, licences were also issued. If a TV was playing loudly in a house, the department officials would come and check for its licence. If it was found lacking a licence, the owner had to face the music. This licence era continued till 1992-93."
Senior journalist Swaran Singh Danewalia told ETV Bharat that tokens were issued for a certain amount of fees for entertainment. "The municipality's tax officials used to check the tokens of the cyclists coming and going by setting up checkpoints regularly. If someone did not take the token, the municipality officials would confiscate his bicycle, which would be released only after paying the fine. When TV arrived in 1984, a licence fee was also fixed for it, which kept increasing with time. It increased from Rs 7 to Rs 15, which was not affordable for everyone, so very few people had TVs in their homes. It was in 1995 when the government discontinued the process."
