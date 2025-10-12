ETV Bharat / state

Bathinda Man Preserves Five-Decade-Old TV, Radio Licences As Souvenir Of Bygone Era

Bathinda: In today's smartphone era, TVs and radios are gradually yielding their place to the new handheld gadget in terms of entertainment on the go. However, the scenario was completely different 50 years back, when entertainment was out of reach for the masses. One had to pay a regular fee to obtain a licence for using TV and radio, and those using without it faced penal action.

Here comes Hari Chand, a resident of Punjab's Bathinda, who has kept his radio and TV licences for nearly five decades. "About 50 years ago, radios used for entertainment were not common. Not everyone could buy them, with only a few households having them. In 1970, a regular license was issued for radios. The licence had to be renewed every year upon paying a fixed fee. To deposit the radio fee, one had to go to the post office. I remember that I used to deposit the radio fee of Rs 7.5 every year at the post office. The fee used to increase every year," he reminisced.

Chand said the postal department used to take strict action against those operating radios without licences.

Not only for TV and radio, but even permission had to be obtained for a bicycle. Chand said that while it is easy to buy expensive vehicles today, it was much more difficult for a person to buy even a bicycle 50 years ago, which is unimaginable for the current generation.