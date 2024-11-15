ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Leaders Upset Over BJP Star Campaigner Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Slogan

Mumbai: As the campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections heats up, the “Batenge Toh Katenge (Division If Destruction)” slogan used by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during rallies has sparked major controversy in the state.

It elicited strong reactions from the opposition while also causing confusion and discomfort within the BJP and its partners in Maharashtra's Mahayuti coalition.

PM Modi's Calming Words: ‘Ek Hai To Safe Hai’

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his last campaign meeting in Maharashtra. It was held at the Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai.

However, instead of uttering the words “Batenge toh Katenge," he reiterated the slogan “Ek hai to seif hai” (We are safe together).

BJP leader and MP Ashok Chavan also tried to calm the sentiments. “Even though I am in the BJP, I am a secular Hindu. I always believe in my work. I have never separated myself from Hinduism. BJP also has the same ideology that we are Hindus. But despite being secular in BJP, some people believe in Hinduism,” he said.

Absence Of Ajit Pawar Triggers Concern

On the other hand, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Ajit Pawar said, "I am not supporting Batenge to Katenge style statements. It will not work in Maharashtra. This may work in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, or some other places.”

“Maharashtra is a state of saints, lovers of Shiva, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Their teachings are in our blood, and we will continue on the same path,” he said.

Meanwhile, his absence has become a topic of discussion during PM Modi's last campaign meeting in the state at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday evening.