Batala Grenade Scare: Dummy Object Placed As Publicity Stunt, Arrest Made

Batala (Gurdaspur): A grenade-like object discovered outside a liquor shop near the city centre caused panic in Batala, leading to a police investigation and bomb disposal squad deployment. The object, found amidst heightened India-Pakistan tensions, was later identified as a dummy, and police arrested Manu Agwan for placing it as a publicity stunt.

According to the police, Agwan admitted that he placed the object as a publicity stunt.

Earlier today, Senior police officials, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjeev Kumar and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Inspector Amandeep Singh, responded to the scene. The object resembled a grenade with a pin, and DSP Kumar indicated it was likely placed overnight by miscreants. The area, containing residential and industrial zones, was cordoned off for a brief period.