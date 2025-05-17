ETV Bharat / state

Batala Grenade Scare: Dummy Object Placed As Publicity Stunt, Arrest Made

Police arrested Manu Agwan for placing it as a publicity stunt

dummy grenade
Dummy grenade in Batala (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 17, 2025 at 4:48 PM IST

1 Min Read

Batala (Gurdaspur): A grenade-like object discovered outside a liquor shop near the city centre caused panic in Batala, leading to a police investigation and bomb disposal squad deployment. The object, found amidst heightened India-Pakistan tensions, was later identified as a dummy, and police arrested Manu Agwan for placing it as a publicity stunt.

According to the police, Agwan admitted that he placed the object as a publicity stunt.

Earlier today, Senior police officials, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjeev Kumar and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Inspector Amandeep Singh, responded to the scene. The object resembled a grenade with a pin, and DSP Kumar indicated it was likely placed overnight by miscreants. The area, containing residential and industrial zones, was cordoned off for a brief period.

The investigation began after a social media post about a blast circulated in local social media groups. DSP Kumar clarified that while no explosion occurred, a grenade-like object was found. Authorities are investigating the incident further.

An unverified social media post allegedly showed Manu Agwan claiming responsibility for placing the object.

Over the last seven months, Punjab has experienced 16 grenade attacks. Despite no fatalities or injuries occurring in these incidents, including one in Gurdaspur, their frequent occurrence is a source of worry for the police.

