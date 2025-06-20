ETV Bharat / state

Bastar PWD Engineer Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 2 Lakh Bribe

ACB arrested an engineer in Bastar after contractor Narendra Patel reported bribery demands, leading to a trap and the accused being caught red-handed.

ACB officials catch Bastar PWD Executive Engineer Ajay Kumar red-handed while accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe at his residence in Saket Colony, Jagdalpur. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 5:39 PM IST

Bastar: Executive Engineer Ajay Kumar of the Electrical Mechanical Department of Public Works in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, has been caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau team while taking a bribe. The engineer is accused of demanding a bribe from contractors even before the tender process started.

Caught taking a bribe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau

Contractor Narendra Patel said that this officer was posted in Bastar for three years. He did not work without money. He used to demand money from all the contractors before the tender. Troubled by this, the contractors complained to ACB, and then a trap was laid. As soon as contractor Narendra Patel reached the engineer's residence in Saket Colony to pay the agreed amount, the ACB team already deployed there, raided and caught the accused on the spot.

Executive Engineer arrested

ACB DSP Ramesh Markam said that a complaint was received about the engineer demanding a bribe in lieu of bill payment. After the investigation, the matter was found to be true. He was caught red-handed while taking Rs 2 lakh in cash.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused by registering a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. This is not the first case when the Anti-Corruption Bureau has caught an officer taking a bribe. Earlier, on the complaint of the complainants, many employees and officers of different departments have been caught taking bribes.

ACB

