Bastar Grapples With Shortage of Doctors

Bastar: Despite tall claims on development, the health facilities in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar remain dismal, with the largely tribal population having to run from pillar to post for medical treatment. The irony is that this region is among the richest areas of the country in terms of natural resources.

Joint Director of Health Department Mahesh Shandilya revealed that while there are 355 posts of specialist doctors in Bastar Division, there are only 45 working on the ground, with the remaining 310 posts lying vacant. One can imagine the kind of work pressures these 45 specialists would be dealing with. The people question the opening of new hospitals in the face of this shortage of doctors, which leads to the patients being compelled to other cities or to other states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Local resident Ravish Parmar said, “The government claims to provide better health facilities in Bastar, but the fact is that the common people are referred to other places. There is a dire need for specialists here. The patients continue to be referred from here despite a new trauma centre being set up."

It is being pointed out that the government is talking of making Bastar Naxal-free by March next year, but the fact remains that people having even a minor injury cannot be treated here and have to be referred elsewhere.

Another resident, Rajni Srivastava, claimed that the specialists that are available, like ophthalmologists, dermatologists and gastroenterologists, are not up to the mark to provide instant treatment.

“My son was having hair loss, for which he had to undergo various tests and treatments. After a while, he was diagnosed with fatty liver, for which he could not be treated here. We had to go to Hyderabad for his treatment,” she said.

Yet another local, Sanjay Panigrahi, disclosed that while it is claimed that specialists have been sent to Bastar but the reality is that no one comes here. “Even those who come here gradually open their personal clinics where a poor person cannot afford treatment,” he added.

Acknowledging the shortage of doctors in Bastar, the local Congress MLA Lakheshwar Baghel said, “The government is not paying any attention towards this. Till 30 to 40 years ago, doctors used to be present even in Primary Health Centres (PHC). But now we are dealing with a severe shortage of doctors.”

However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a different take on the issue. Parliamentarian Mahesh Kashyap claimed that although there is a shortage in hospitals but the situation is better than what it used to be before.

“Fresh recruitments are being made where there is a shortage. The government is working towards addressing the problem,” he said.

At the same time, Jagdalpur MLA Kiran Singh Deo said that the matter has been taken up with the Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal. “The government is moving in a planned manner to improve the functioning in the coming days,” he said.

