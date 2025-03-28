Bastar Fighters Jawan Injured In IED Blast At Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: A personnel of Bastar Fighters was injured in an IED blast during an area domination exercise between Kutul and Bedmakoti in Narayanpur.

Personnel of ITBP, DRG and Bastar Fighters from were on an area domination exercise between Kutul and Bedmakoti when the Naxalites triggered the IED. The soldier of Bastar Fighters sustained injuries on his legs, hands and face and was rushed to the nearest camp where he was administered first aid. He was then taken to Narayanpur district hospital. Doctors said his condition is stable at present. Naxals have become active at Bedmakoti where a new police camp was set up a few days back. IEDs have emerged as a major challenge for security forces engaged in anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh. Maoists often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in the forest to target security personnel during patrolling in the interior pockets Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur.

Many civilians have fallen prey to such traps in the past in the tribal-dominated region, police said. In another incident, a major mishap was averted due to alertness of CRPF personnel during an area domination exercise. Personnel of 22nd Battalion of CRPF based at Palanar camp were returning from an area domination exercise when the team received information on 45 kg IED being planted by Naxalites on Cherpal-Palanar road, 2 km away from Cherpal. The CRPF team informed the Bomb Disposal Squad team which safely removed the IED from the road.