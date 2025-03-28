ETV Bharat / state

Bastar Fighters Jawan Injured In IED Blast At Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

The jawan sustained injuries on his legs, hands and face and was shifted to Narayanpur district hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

A personnel of Bastar Fighters was injured in an IED blast during an area domination exercise between Kutul and Bedmakoti in Narayanpur
The injured jawan being administered saline (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 3:29 PM IST

Updated : Mar 28, 2025, 4:09 PM IST

Narayanpur: A personnel of Bastar Fighters was injured in an IED blast during an area domination exercise between Kutul and Bedmakoti in Narayanpur.

Personnel of ITBP, DRG and Bastar Fighters from were on an area domination exercise between Kutul and Bedmakoti when the Naxalites triggered the IED. The soldier of Bastar Fighters sustained injuries on his legs, hands and face and was rushed to the nearest camp where he was administered first aid. He was then taken to Narayanpur district hospital. Doctors said his condition is stable at present. Naxals have become active at Bedmakoti where a new police camp was set up a few days back. IEDs have emerged as a major challenge for security forces engaged in anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh. Maoists often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in the forest to target security personnel during patrolling in the interior pockets Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur.

Many civilians have fallen prey to such traps in the past in the tribal-dominated region, police said. In another incident, a major mishap was averted due to alertness of CRPF personnel during an area domination exercise. Personnel of 22nd Battalion of CRPF based at Palanar camp were returning from an area domination exercise when the team received information on 45 kg IED being planted by Naxalites on Cherpal-Palanar road, 2 km away from Cherpal. The CRPF team informed the Bomb Disposal Squad team which safely removed the IED from the road.

Narayanpur: A personnel of Bastar Fighters was injured in an IED blast during an area domination exercise between Kutul and Bedmakoti in Narayanpur.

Personnel of ITBP, DRG and Bastar Fighters from were on an area domination exercise between Kutul and Bedmakoti when the Naxalites triggered the IED. The soldier of Bastar Fighters sustained injuries on his legs, hands and face and was rushed to the nearest camp where he was administered first aid. He was then taken to Narayanpur district hospital. Doctors said his condition is stable at present. Naxals have become active at Bedmakoti where a new police camp was set up a few days back. IEDs have emerged as a major challenge for security forces engaged in anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh. Maoists often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in the forest to target security personnel during patrolling in the interior pockets Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur.

Many civilians have fallen prey to such traps in the past in the tribal-dominated region, police said. In another incident, a major mishap was averted due to alertness of CRPF personnel during an area domination exercise. Personnel of 22nd Battalion of CRPF based at Palanar camp were returning from an area domination exercise when the team received information on 45 kg IED being planted by Naxalites on Cherpal-Palanar road, 2 km away from Cherpal. The CRPF team informed the Bomb Disposal Squad team which safely removed the IED from the road.

Last Updated : Mar 28, 2025, 4:09 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BASTAR FIGHTER SOLDIER INJUREDIED BLAST IN NARAYANPURCHHATTISGARHIED

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.