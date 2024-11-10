Bastar Fighter Jawan 'Kills Self' With Service Rifle In Naxal-Affected Kondgaon

Kondagaon: A Bastar Fighter jawan posted in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at his native village on Saturday night.

Body of the deceased jawan was found on the bed of his house in Barda village of Urandabeda police station area, Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Y Akshay Kumar said.

On information about the jawan's death, Farasgaon SDOP Anil Vishwakarma and Keshkal SDOP Bhupat Singh reached the his house. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the jawan died by suicide but the reason could not be ascertained yet, police said. The case is being investigating from all aspects, they said.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Harilal Nag, a resident of Barda village of Farasgaon block. He was posted at Dhanora police station and had come to his native village to collect information about Naxalite activities in the area, police said.

Nearly four to five jawans, from Chhattisgarh Police and Central Industrial Security Force, have allegedly died by suicide in recent times.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.