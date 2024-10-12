Bastar Dussehra: Unique Chhattisgarh Festival Celebrated With Fervour

Bastar: As people across the country celebrated Dussehra on Saturday, a unique ritual of black magic preceded the festival in Chhattisgarh's Bastar- the Bastar Dussehra.

The unique ritual of the world famous Bastar Dussehra, Nisha Jatra, or the ritual of black magic was performed at exactly 1 o'clock on Saturday in Bastar. The Bastar Dussehra is celebrated every year as part of the age-old tradition of the locals.

Bastar Dussehra Celebrated With Fervour in Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

The Nisha Jatra is performed in Bastar to commemorate the ancient practice of kings and emperors, who used to perform the ritual to protect their kingdom from evil spirits. While the kings are believed to sacrifice thousands of goats and buffaloes on the occasion, the present-day ritual is performed by sacrificing only 14 goats.

600 Years And Counting: The Nisha Jatra ritual was performed at 1 o'clock in the night at the Gudi temple located at Anupama Chowk in the city. This ritual of Nisha Jatra holds a very important place in the history of Bastar. Bastar royal family member Kamalchand Bhanjdev said that this tradition, which has been going on since 14th AD, has been continuing like this for 600 years.

On the day of Ashtami, after the 'havan', there is a practice of sacrifice, as part of the religious ritual. A 'Bada', a feast of rice, moong dal and salt forms an important part of the Bstar Dussehra.

In the 'puja' performed on Nisha Jatra, the deity is offered blood of the sacrificial goats instead of sweets. The sacrifice is offered for the protection of the people of Bastar, Bhanjdev, said.