Bastar Battles Floods And Water Logging; Dantewada Worst Hit

People look at debris scattered around following heavy rainfall, in Bastar ( PTI )

Bastar: Monsoon has wreaked havoc across the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh causing floods and water logging at various places over the last one week.

Dantewada remains the worst hit part of the division with the people residing along water bodies being badly affected.

The water filter plant at Nagari has been completely damaged and may take 15 to 20 days to be repaired. This has led to the water supply being badly hit. The administration is presently supplying water through tankers while a technical team has been called to assess the damage to the filter plant.

The municipal administration has made arrangements for food, water and temporary accommodation for the affected people. Keeping their safety in mind, the Police have put up barricades around the affected areas and have appealed to the people to stay in safe zones.

The Police personnel have been deployed at places that pose danger to human life and people are being prevented from going near the rivers and streams.

The area witnessed a very heavy rainfall on August 26. The water level of the rivers is above the danger mark for the last seven days.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai carried out an aerial survey of the flood affected districts and took stock of the relief and rehabilitation work.

Saying that providing timely assistance to every family affected by the flood is the top priority of the state government, he underlined the need for sensitivity and promptness at all levels.