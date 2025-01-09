Sawai Mansingh Hospital: Where Medical Science And Divine Belief Go Hand In Hand

Jaipur: Sawai Mansingh Hospital, also called the lifeline of Rajasthan, is the largest government healthcare institution of Rajasthan where over 20 lakh patients are treated annually.

The hospital, built before Independence, is famous across the country for its quality treatment and its doctors. The foundation of the hospital was laid in 1936. But even as medical science has grown by leaps and bounds over the last several decades, the doctors of the hospital believe in divine power and never fail to pray at the temple of Bhoomiyan Ji also called Lok Devta at the basement.

Initial obstacles

The land on which the hospital has been built was used for farming. While the foundation of the hospital was laid in 1934, several obstacles hindered the construction work, says retired doctor of the hospital Ramavatar Sharma. It is said the workers engaged in the construction complained that the portion they built was found broken the next day. As no resolution to the issue could be found, the authorities contacted a pandit who advised them to build a temple of Bhoomiyan Ji on the premises. As soon as the small temple was established, the construction work was carried out sans any hindrance.

Unhindered faith

The doctors of the hospital before performing a surgery pray at the temple. Apart from the doctors, the patients and other other staff believe in the divine power. A nursing staff of the hospital said he has been visiting the temple for a long time. In 1982, when there was a flood in Jaipur, water entered the basement of the temple. But as soon as the floodwater reached the feet of Bhoomiyan Ji, the excess water was drained out from a tunnel and the shrine remained safe, he said.

Inside Bhoomiyan Ji Temple at SMS Hospital in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Attendants do not sleep in middle of corridor

Additional Superintendent of Sawai Mansingh Hospital, Dr Pradeep Sharma says an eternal flame keeps burning in the temple and patients have a lot of faith in it. A few attendants of patients have said Bhoomiyan Ji guards the wards of the hospital. Hence the relatives of the patients do not sleep with their legs spread on the corridor and and also in middle of the corridor. When former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was admitted to the hospital for treatment of cardiovascular disease, his son and former President of Rajasthan Cricket Association Vaibhav Gehlot prayed for his recovery at the Bhoomiyan Ji temple.

Faith among families

Kishore Singh, of Bharatpur, the attendant of a patient, said he came to know of the shrine after arriving at the hospital and prayed to Bhoomiyan Ji. People come to Sawai Mansingh Hospital not only from Rajasthan but also from nearby states to avail treatment. Lakhbir Singh from Haryana, says that he keeps coming to the hospital to get his family members treated and often prays at the temple.

About Sawai Mansingh Hospital

The hospital has more than 300 doctors and over 700 nursing staff. Apart from this, the hospital has 6,000 beds and a total of 43 wards. The construction of this building started in 1934 and the construction was done by Mirza Ismal. The hospital started functioning on March 11, 1936 and was named after former Maharaja Sawai Mansingh of Jaipur.