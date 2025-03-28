Baruni Snana: A Sacred Dip At Triveni Sangam In Odisha's Indupur

Kendrapara: It is that time of the year when the banks of Indupur's Triveni Sangam in Kendrapara district of Odisha witness an age-old tradition, Baruni Snana, a ritual carrying deep religious significance. Held annually at the Sangam - confluence point of Brahmani, Virupa and Kelua rivers - on the Dwadashi or Trayodashi tithi of Krushna Pakshya in Chaitra month, the Baruni Snana draws thousands of devotees who take a holy dip seeking divine blessings and salvation.

The festival begins with ritualistic bathing of Maa Chandi Devi, the presiding deity of Indupur. Devotees from Kendrapara and neighbouring districts including Jajpur gather in large numbers to take a sacred dip in the Sangam, with a belief that just as the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati Sangam in Prayagraj washes away sins, the Triveni Sangam of Indupur would also bring divine grace.

On the pious occasion, Maa Chandi Devi is adorned in her rare Durga Besha (attire) and offered Adharapana, a sacred drink believed to protect her from all ailments. As per the traditions, once the ceremonial bathing rituals of the deity is complete, devotees begin taking a dip in the holy Sangam.

Maa Chandi Devi (ETV Bharat)

Newly-wed couples take part in a special ritual by washing away turmeric, flax and wedding crowns, used in the wedding ceremony, in the sacred waters. It is believed that those who partake in the ritual are blessed with a happy and prosperous married life. Devotees believe that a person would attain salvation and all wishes will be fulfilled if s/he takes a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Baruni Snana.

Baruni Snana - Holy Dip At The Divine Triveni Sangam In Indupur (ETV Bharat)

But the rituals extend beyond the holy dip. The Baruni Mela, which starts the next day, runs for the next four days, featuring cultural events in the evening with mesmerising performances by renowned artistes from Jollywood and Ollywood. Massive police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Depending on the day Baruni Snana falls, the rituals carry special significance and names. Baruni on Saturdays is called Maha Baruni on Saturdays, on Tuesdays it is Yoga Baruni while rest of the days Baruni is called Madhu Baruni. As this year's Baruni rituals were observed on Thursday, the festival is being celebrated as Madhu Baruni.

Precautions For Croc Attack

Meanwhile, safety concerns prevail as the rivers of Indupur are connected to Bhitarkanika, which happens to be a known habitat for the crocodiles. As a precautionary measure to prevent mishaps, district authorities have put up crocodile warning signs, and set up separate ghats for men and women devotees, and also arranged changing rooms for the female devotees. This apart, the fire department has deployed motorboats and life jackets to ensure a smooth and secure bathing experience at the Sangam.