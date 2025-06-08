Punjab: Barnala Youth Clears JEE Advanced Using Government Initiative

Barnala: A government school passed out student utilized coaching provided by the Punjab government has set an example by clearing the JEE Advanced 2025 examination.
Harchand Das is a resident of Sekha village in Barnala district and got 9,972 rank across the country. Belonging to a poor family, this boy is among those honoured by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at the latter’s residence in Chandigarh.
He is among the 44 students from Punjab’s government schools to have cleared the prestigious JEE Advanced 2025 examination.
A Punjab government spokesperson said, “These success stories highlight the transformative impact of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s visionary “Sikhiya Kranti” initiative, which has made quality education and coaching accessible to underprivileged students across the state.”
Das’ father is a farmer and his mother does sewing work to make ends meet.
“We are not very rich. So instead of going to any big coaching centre to prepare for the JEE Advanced examination, I took training from the government-run Meritorious School,” said Das while expressing his desire to pursue B.Tech in IIT.
Meritorious Schools are institutions established and managed by the state government through the Society for Promotion of Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students of Punjab. These schools provide free education, accommodation, food, uniforms, and books for students from economically weaker sections.
He lives with his parents, grandparents and two sisters. “I have received a lot of support from my parents and my maternal uncle too has contributed a lot towards my success,” the boy added as he described how his maternal uncle extended every facility to him when he studied away from home in the Meritorious School at Patiala. During this time he resided with his maternal uncle’s family.
He also expressed his gratitude to his teachers. He had a message for students wanting to achieve something in life. He said that a clear focus and hard work is the recipe for success.
His mother Charanjit Kaur said, “There is a very happy atmosphere at our house after my 17-year-old son cracked this examination.”
She said that the coaching classes at the government school and his preparations helped him a lot.
She said that after completing his class 10 from a school in his village, the boy cleared an exam to get enrolled in the Meritorious School at Patiala.
She recalled that her son also pitched in to help her with the housework besides focusing on his studies from an early age.
She said, “I am happy that he used the mobile phone in a constructive way for studies only.”
The mother was appreciative of the Chief Minister sparing some time to honour students of poor families who have managed to clear entrance examinations as this would send a positive message among the masses.
“This is the first time a government has supported education to this extent. It has proved that success is not limited to the affluent,” she said.