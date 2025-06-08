ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Barnala Youth Clears JEE Advanced Using Government Initiative

Barnala: A government school passed out student utilized coaching provided by the Punjab government has set an example by clearing the JEE Advanced 2025 examination.

Harchand Das is a resident of Sekha village in Barnala district and got 9,972 rank across the country. Belonging to a poor family, this boy is among those honoured by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at the latter’s residence in Chandigarh.

He is among the 44 students from Punjab’s government schools to have cleared the prestigious JEE Advanced 2025 examination.

A Punjab government spokesperson said, “These success stories highlight the transformative impact of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s visionary “Sikhiya Kranti” initiative, which has made quality education and coaching accessible to underprivileged students across the state.”

Das’ father is a farmer and his mother does sewing work to make ends meet.

“We are not very rich. So instead of going to any big coaching centre to prepare for the JEE Advanced examination, I took training from the government-run Meritorious School,” said Das while expressing his desire to pursue B.Tech in IIT.

Meritorious Schools are institutions established and managed by the state government through the Society for Promotion of Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students of Punjab. These schools provide free education, accommodation, food, uniforms, and books for students from economically weaker sections.

He lives with his parents, grandparents and two sisters. “I have received a lot of support from my parents and my maternal uncle too has contributed a lot towards my success,” the boy added as he described how his maternal uncle extended every facility to him when he studied away from home in the Meritorious School at Patiala. During this time he resided with his maternal uncle’s family.